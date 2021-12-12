These words I penned some years ago. “The older I become the less inclined I am to want to give extravagant gifts of mere monetary worth . . . those gifts that have meant the most to me were from the heart given with time and love. Wouldn't it be great if we could do away with the Wall Street and Madison Avenue versions of Christmas and celebrate its true meaning with joy in all our gatherings and events?”
‘Tis the season for giving but it shouldn’t cause stress. Hearts and minds are more charitable during the holidays; words often kinder even during the hustle and bustle. How lovely it would be if that attitude was practiced every day. While many do, it won’t be long until others reveal afresh their discontent and grumbling.
The Apostle Paul in 1 Corinthians chapter 12 lists gifts of the spirit. His words assure us that we each have at least one. Do we share it or keep it under a bushel?
As a teenager, my son eagerly answered my comment that none of them seemed to fit me quickly piping up with, “The Gift of Gab!” The words rolled off his tongue as he reminded me that every Sunday after church I lingered longer than he liked while dinner awaited us at home. We all chuckled in agreement, despite the absence of it from Paul’s list.
What is a gift? According to Webster it is something given voluntarily without payment in return; a present. It’s something we bestow on another without them necessarily deserving it.
Christmas is the time for giving, mending quarrels and reaching out in love, but here’s a little PSA: please don’t offer your gift no matter how small or insignificant it may seem and say, “It’s not much, but. . .”
If you think enough of anyone to build, buy, make, paint, craft, draw or grow something for me, this one thing is just for ME. The thoughtfulness and effort of your little gift, regardless of monetary value, is more than enough; because thinking of someone, especially me, IS much. It’s more than I deserve so please don’t shortchange yourself.
Avoid giving merely out of obligation. Share a gift of you: it will not fail. Give because you can. Give because you mean it. Express your love, appreciation, peace offering or smile because it’s the desire of your heart—not because it’s customary or expected.
Most gifts are quickly forgotten anyway. In my women’s group at church the instructor handed each of us a pen and a 3x5 index card. We were to write the numbers 1-10 on both sides.
On the first side we listed the best gift we gave for each of the past ten years. On the other side we listed the best gift we received over the same time span.
Hmmm. Results were revealing as answers began to be shared. First we went with the gifts we had received for each year. Frankly, the list was mostly blank for virtually everyone because we could not muster up a memory for more than a couple of those years.
Extravagant gifts were not the most often recalled. Instead, the more meaningful and thoughtful ones stood out. For me it the year we were totally broke. My husband bought a small wooden box assembled by a handicapped neighbor. Inside he wrote several complimentary notes. One simply said, “Check me once in awhile because when prompted I will add to the box.” For years I did and there was a new little note of love and appreciation to cherish which I still do.
Often, the most original, humorous, or simply delightful yet thrifty gifts retain their places of honor. Create traditions not extravagance and debt.
Christmas is for children so let Santa fulfill his role. For the mature rest of us, do something more meaningful.
This year, in lieu of gifts to adult family members, who buy what they want anyway, we donated to a family in need and wrote a nice check to a favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Meeting a need for someone else is the most rewarding thing! We certainly won’t miss more trinkets, obligatory giving and STUFF none of us need anyway. In the true spirit of Christmas, give where it’s most needed.
After all, we received the best gift more than two millennia ago when God sent His Son, born in the most humble of circumstances. The Messiah came to make the way for each of us to return to His presence. What more could anyone want?
Remember the reason for the season is also the reason for every single day.
Joy to the World!
— Hill describes herself as a cook and cookbook author, jack of all trades and master of none, a Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.