What country kid hasn’t had an encounter with a mean rooster? If not, you probably witnessed one. Either way, you understand the reality of pure panic.
Middle grandson Robbie and his family have a mini-farm with cows, pigs and chickens. For 30 hens, they had one rooster named Ricky Bobby. Yes, all the hens have names, too. Anyway, old Ricky got mean and attacked 10-year-old Jack. Dad taught him how to fight back and carry a stick.
Ricky got the message, but then attacked 6-year-old Tom. Dad taught him how to fight back and carry a stick, too.
Things turned ugly for Ricky when he turned his aggression toward 2-year-old Midge. Dad was not about to let anything or anybody hurt his baby girl. A carefully aimed .22 rifle ended Ricky Bobby’s harem days and reign of terror for good.
Mama Sarah was excited to put into practice all those YouTube videos she watched on how to butcher a chicken. She trotted out of the house with a pot of boiling water and rubber gloves for her and each of the boys. They proceeded to develop this newly learned skill when one of the boys made a typical off-handed remark about old Ricky Bobby losing his head.
Dad intervened immediately with a scolding about respecting their prey, because Ricky Bobby had given his life to provide a meal for the family. Humbly, Tom said a blessing over Ricky’s now naked carcass, but he still anticipated his transformation in Mom’s Instapot.
When my husband, Bob, was a young boy in the 1940s, his dad had a rooster for his flock of hens, too. No names for them, but the rooster turned mean. Of all the kids in the family, he targeted Bob, then known as Bobby.
He has always loved the outdoors, but now every time he stepped foot out the door, this mean bird lay in wait for an ambush. They had some great chases — Bobby running, as fast as he could, with this big, black rooster in hot pursuit. He usually landed right in the middle of his back, between his shoulder blades, and the battle began for his imminent escape or demise.
One day, he decided he had had enough — no matter what, that rooster was not going to get the best of him. He snuck out the other end of the house, and here came the cock. Bobby stopped, shouted boldly his warning for the bird and desperately reached for half a brick he spotted lying in the driveway.
Still warning the fowl, he got into position to make his move. When the time was just right, he hurled that brick half in the angry bird’s direction. Surprising them both, he hit him right upside his head. His neck drooped over. He fell to the ground without a move or struggle.
He barely enjoyed a brief sigh of relief before terror struck the 7-year-old's heart. Previously, he hadn’t considered what his Dad might say or do. Fear enveloped him, as he knew he was a dead duck. Dad wouldn’t tolerate his boy killing his only rooster.
In a panic, his frantic thoughts tried to piece together an explanation he could sell to the strict patriarch. Pacing nervously, with one eye on the dead rooster, he spotted an old 1-pound Maxwell House coffee can near the shed. A light bulb went off as he scrambled to recover it.
In record time, he retrieved it and sped to the nearby water pump. In a blur of frenzy, he pumped that big handle as hard and fast as he could to fill the rusty can. He bolted across the yard to the stiff rooster and hastily placed the can on the ground. Bobby grabbed that old rooster by the neck and started dunking his head in the water. He pulled it out to peer into its face for any trace of life — nothing. He kept it up like a paramedic resuscitating a heart attack victim until finally he saw a glimmer of hope.
He continued reviving that mean old bird until he had hopes it would at least remain alive until he could create an alibi for himself.
Miraculously, his emergency plan had worked well enough that the rooster was free of any sign of his near death experience. The bird crowed, and relief rushed through Bobby that he too would be allowed to live.
Evidently, even with the makings of a near tragedy, it paid off, because that vicious creature never bothered Bob again. They both lived to see another day.
— A coal miner’s daughter born in Appalachia and schooled in Michigan, she currently lives in rural Athens. Hill describes herself as a cook and cookbook author, jack of all trades and master of none, a Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She shares her home with her husband, Bob, and their spoiled-beyond-belief dog, Molly.
