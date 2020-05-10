Editor’s note: The following commentary does not necessarily reflect the views of The News Courier and its staff. We welcome editorial submissions from area church leaders for our weekly Faith page. Those who would like to submit a column, story or photo should email submissions to lora@athensnews-courier.com. Submissions should be kept to no more than 500 words and not be considered inflammatory to the faith and/or values of others. We reserve the right to edit submissions for space and content.
That millions of accolades have been written about mothers says something about our esteem and love for them. Certainly, children should honor their mothers because God instructs us to do so in his word (Ephesians 6:2-3, NKJV — “Honor your father and mother, which is the first commandment with promise: that it may be well with you and you may live long on the earth”).
God instructed the first couple to “fill the earth” (Genesis 1:28). Later, after the flood, the same directions were given to Noah and his family (Genesis 9:1). Procreation which involves mothers is still God’s will in order for this earth to be populated. The first child in the Biblical record was named Cain (Genesis 4:1 — “Now Adam knew Eve his wife, and she conceived and bore Cain, and said, I have acquired a man from the Lord”). Jesus, the Son of God, required a mother in order to have a human nature. He was miraculously conceived when the Holy Spirit overshadowed a young virgin named Mary (Luke 1:26-33).
Jesus was always respectful to his mother. Twice, he addressed Mary as “woman” in John’s Gospel account (John 2:4, 19:26). At first glance, it might seem that Jesus lacked affection and deference for his mother, but that is not true. One writer, G. Campbell Morgan, noted the word "woman," when spoken by Jesus, "was a word of intense tenderness."
People living during Old Testament times thought is was a disgrace for a married woman to be barren. When Rachel gave birth to her firstborn, Joseph, she said, “God has taken away my reproach.” (Genesis 30:23-24). The psalmist said, “He maketh the barren woman to keep house, and to be a joyful mother of children. Praise ye the Lord” (Psalm 113:9, KJV).
Children are a great blessing because they bring so much joy to the family and to others. A mother brings forth another human being made in God’s image (Genesis 1:26-27). What privilege, opportunity and responsibility a mother has been given to help mold a precious soul by raising them to be God’s servant, a Christian.
Timothy became a Christian and a great servant of the Lord due in part to the God-fearing influence of his grandmother, Lois, and mother, Eunice (2 Timothy 1:5). They were godly examples who taught him the sacred Scriptures from childhood (2 Timothy 3:15).
Motherhood is honorable in God’s sight. Not only on Mother’s Day, but every day, let us obey God’s word by honoring our mothers. May the words of Solomon — “There is a generation that curses its father, and does not bless its mother” (Proverbs 30:11) — never be said about us.
— Ridinger is the preacher at Coxey church of Christ. He can be reached at ridinger50@bellsouth.net.
