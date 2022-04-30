Every day there is a new dawn. My eyes open to reveal a world without my loved one. It’s not simply that he is missed or is gone. My entire world has been altered and shifted. It’s out of my control.
Awakening, realization strikes at how very little control we have over anything. Other than reactions and attitudes, basically everything else seems at the whim of the universe. Not only are we saddened by our loss and the resulting changes in virtually every arena of our lives, but we recognize powerlessness never before imagined.
Even after we accept it, our loss becomes our reality and we begin to live — really live — once again, we still lose them every day for the remainder of our lifetimes.
We don’t just lose someone once.
Grief never ends … but it changes. We eventually reach a point where we learn to live with it and without our loved one. But, it’s a different life than we ever imagined.
Grief is inconvenient. There will never be a good time to say goodbye to an earthly love. The relentless waves of sadness and loss knock us down when we least expect it. Just as we think we have accepted the loss and can move on, another reminder reveals itself and reopens that wound that never completely heals.
Gone are the carefree days when, perhaps, we took our loved one for granted — that they would always be there, like a backup generator during good times as well as bad — just in case. We planned carefully and tended and nurtured the relationship until we knew with all our being that it would last — that it could and would endure for eternity. And yet, physically at least, it has ended.
The spirit of that loved one lives on. I don’t feel like a widow, rather a wife without a living husband. While he is nowhere to be found, he is everywhere, especially in my thoughts.
My speech betrays the recent events. My every utterance is as though he is merely in the next room or at home waiting for my return.
There is no I in my conversation. It is we. After all, it has been for the past 57 years. Even if my wedding rings were put away, it wouldn’t change my role. I’m still a wife, first and foremost.
Inside dwells the same person, despite the change in status.
What I wouldn’t give to experience the deeply satisfying serenity and security of being enwrapped in his strong arms and pulled to his firm chest once more. When that happened with great regularity, I often expressed that it was the most comfortable place in the world for me to be. Worries, doubts and frustrations melted away as I became lost in the embrace of pure love and acceptance. It was unconditional. Even at my worst, his love was sure.
How blessed to be able to express that — then or now. How blessed to have truly experienced unconditional love even when least deserved.
What a joy to know that he awaits, as am I to experience that once again with resurrected bodies. That hope and faith give me strength to endure this mortal world with all its gloom and doom. There is no hope in the world. There is only hope in the Savior of all mankind.
Grief is inconvenient. It interrupts pleasant memories. It disturbs the mundane. It bursts through gentle conversations. It demands acknowledgment at the most inopportune times, like a time bomb waiting to attack when least expected. There is no anticipation of it — it just happens.
Like a spoiled and defiant child, it hovers nearby to spring its trap and ambush me from behind. It’s cruel and mean spirited and sets out to mess up my eye makeup over and over.
It may come in the form of a sound like the heels of his boots on hardwood with that unmistakable gait. It may reveal itself as a smell, like his after shave or his favorite dish. It may come in an image of another person, a total stranger, who sits the same way or turns their head in a like manner. It may come in an imagined touch, but it will and does come without invitation.
No, we don’t just lose someone once. We lose them over and over, and still they have never left. He is with me now and always will be.
The memories surround me and consume my very being. Memories take on a life of their own as they enwrap, embrace and console me.
My heart still beats. My lungs still breathe. My body still lives. My mind overflows with treasured memories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.