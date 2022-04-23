It didn’t matter the number of columns saved into my hard drive this week, because none of them evoked any creativity from me. There is one thing on my mind and only one — grief.
It’s a process and a journey — not a destination. It’s not a new road for me to travel; although the itinerary is a bit different with each loss. It is, in reality, a good thing because the path to try and stuff the sadness and pain away in the recesses of your mind will cause long-lasting damage when the dam eventually breaks and you cannot control the flood.
Grief is not always about the death of someone we love. Sometimes it is the loss of a job, good health, a broken friendship, a failed marriage, a wayward child, a beloved pet, a financial setback or any other myriad of possibilities.
My current grief excursion is not one ever expected — at least since my late husband quit driving an eighteen wheeler. He was the picture of health. No medical issues to speak of were ever a concern for him. His genetics were superior; his physical strength unmatched.
On the other hand, I am still surprised that I managed to survive my 50th birthday nearly twenty-five years ago. Plagued with serious health issues throughout my life — having a heart attack at thirty-two, surviving cancer and umpteen other critical issues — here I remain, alone, to tell the tale.
The one role I never expected to play was that of a widow — yet, by the grace of God, stand I here.
The cycle and stages of grief can be confusing. First, there is the anger stage. Admittedly I was angry that he left me. Very ill myself, I was thrust into a role filled with responsibilities, when what was really needed was someone to step in and take care of me for a time.
While there are no regrets, still the guilt phase is unforgiving and cruel. It robs me of sleep more often than not. It’s almost puzzling, yet still the questions haunt me: Did I do enough? What more could I have done? Did this or that action undermine his dignity or worth in any way?
Telling me to stop it doesn’t work. The haunting questions continue, despite risking my own health to meet his needs.
Grief takes on an identity of its own.
It’s been 22 years since my son died suddenly, in a freak accident at his home. You don’t just lose someone once. No, it happens over and over, often within the same day. It happens unexpectedly in the grocery store when you see a favorite food of theirs. Momentarily forgotten, it sneaks up on you, and boom! It hits with full force. It ambushes you from behind.
And there you are, standing in Aisle 7, as the realization and waves of grief wash over you anew and then are gone, almost as suddenly as they appeared.
Memories are jolted, as if by the flash of a lightning bolt to reopen your heart as you recall yet again that they are gone—again and again — over and over.
The funeral or celebration of their life helps bring closure, yet there is none. There is no end to the loss, but there is learning to live again without the physical presence of your loved one.
You learn how to cope, but the grief is relentless and never ending. You learn, eventually, how to stay afloat until another wave of grief from that stormy sea splashes over you and pulls you under again.
There is a long journey ahead as you sail this stormy sea. Be kind to those who have endured and suffered loss — no matter how long ago. In other words, be kind to everyone since there are few who have not grieved for someone or something. We each have a long journey ahead.
It is almost a daily shock as we awaken again to realize they are gone. We don’t just lose someone once.
When you do lose someone, it is forever on this earth, it will forever break your heart, but that is also the good thing about it. You will forever hold their memory near and dear to your being.
Someone compared it to a broken leg that never completely heals just right, leaving you with a limp that is worse in cold weather. We adjust. We learn to live with our loss and eventually even to dance again — perhaps with a limp, but still dancing nonetheless.
Memories come and go, often at the most inopportune times. Right in the middle of a pleasant day, sadness pays a visit and eyes leak at the memories evoked.
No, we never lose someone just once.
