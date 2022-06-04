A few weeks ago, I did a presentation for the Limestone County Master Gardeners’ Gettin’ Dirty at the Library series titled “The Culinary and Medicinal Uses of Herbs.” The following week, I shared the culinary side of the presentation, but I have received a few requests since for the medicinal part of the presentation.
Please be advised that before using spices or herbs for medicinal purposes, talk to your doctor. Some supplements may have adverse and dangerous effects on prescription and over-the-counter medications.
Herbs have been used medicinally dating back to the Paleolithic Age, the time of prehistoric man. There are written accounts of the use of herbalism by the ancient civilizations of Egypt, India, China, Rome, Greece and Sumeria. Although much has change over the past couple of thousand years, the medicinal use of herbs is still evident in modern medicine.
Following are a few of the more common herbs grown in home gardens and their medicinal uses and beneficial properties.
Rosemary contains Vitamins, A, C, B6 and B9 (folate) and is a rich source of antioxidants and ant-inflammatory compounds. Antioxidants are molecules that fight free radicals — compounds that can cause harm if their levels are too high in the body. Medicinally, rosemary has been used to treat headaches and poor circulation, as well as to improve memory, control dandruff and for use as a disinfecting mouthwash.
Basil has an astonishing 175 percent of the RDA of Vitamin A in just three and a half ounces of its leaves. That’s about a plate of pasta with pesto sauce. Vitamin A helps to support a healthy immune system, as well as eye and bone health. It is also rich in Vitamin K, a vital nutrient for strong and healthy bones. Medicinally, it has been used for centuries to produce teas to sooth headaches and indigestion.
Chervil, the pride of French cuisine, contains Vitamins A and C, plus calcium, iron, potassium and zinc. It was used by the Greeks in a rejuvenating tonic along with dandelion, watercress and water. Steeped as a tea, it is credited with clearing up skin issues, such as puffiness due to allergies, acne and eczema. It is known to improve circulation, relieve fluid retention and symptoms of colds and flu. It also soothes tired or irritated eyes and helps with bladder disorders, particularly kidney stones.
Thyme has both antiseptic and antifungal applications. Steeped in alcohol for a few days up to a few weeks, it becomes a solution know as a tincture and is used topically (applied to the skin) to combat acne. Steeped in warm water, it can be used as a gargle to soothe laryngitis, tonsillitis, sore throats and coughs. In aromatherapy it is used to boost mood.
Modern studies have shown that sage may help improve memory, problem solving, reasoning and other cognitive abilities. This is probably where the saying “sage advice” comes from. With use for Alzheimer’s, sage acts as a cholinesterase inhibitor, increasing the level of the brain chemical acetylcholine, which is essential for brain functions such as attention and memory.
A true powerhouse herb, used as a tea infusion sage helps to lower LDL (bad) cholesterol while raising HDL (good) cholesterol levels in the body. Because of its anti-microbial properties, it is effective to treat cold sores, mouth ulcers, throat infections and for overall gum health. Leaf extracts have proven to lower blood glucose and improve insulin sensitivity comparable to the effects of some diabetic medications.
The field of herbalism is steadily growing with more people looking for holistic and natural remedies. Again, talk to your physician before introducing herbals into your diet. Use special care when considering packaged supplements. Although the FDA approves supplements for dietary use, herbal supplements fall under the food category and are not subject to clinical trials or the same manufacturing standards as prescription or over-the-counter drugs.
Packed full of beneficial vitamins and minerals, herbs fresh from the garden have many wonderful benefits beside bringing flavor and depth to delicious food. Until next week, happy gardening.
