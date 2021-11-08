Being a Master Gardener and writing a gardening column might lead one to believe that I am only interested in topics about things that grow. Truth be told, I am more of a backyard enthusiast. Although, I enjoy growing flowers and herbs, keeping a nice green lawn, and fitting new shrubs into bare spaces, I am just as interested in barbeques and bird watching.
At this time of year, although there is plenty to do out in the garden, most of the flowers are spent, the herbs have been harvested and dried, and the lawn is beginning to go dormant, and the shrubs are set. So that leaves me with barbequing and birds. For the record, the grill is not in my lane.
Until the latter part of the winter months, when I pull out the seed trays and grow lamps, I take the time to enjoy the birds. I keep a steady supply of natural and supplemental food around the yard so that it is an attractive place that birds will want to come to visit.
There are a few plants that you can leave standing that the birds will thank you for.
If you have a fence that you would like to cover with a vine that has the added benefit of winter interest, Winter Honeysuckle produces nectar-filled blooms that attract insects, providing birds with a buffet of protein. Be cautious to purchase a native honeysuckle such as Lonicera Americana. Non-native species can be invasive.
Flowering plants such as sunflowers, black-eyed Susans, coneflowers and zinnias, as well as ornamental grasses, all provide seed for birds to peck on during the long winter months. Collect some of the seed to plant the following year, or add them to bird seed mixes.
Holly bushes produce red berries, which together with the spiky leaves, give birds both a food source and a safe place to nest. Two other berry-producing shrubs to consider are Cotoneaster, which also produces red berries, and Pyracantha, which produces bright orange berries, giving the plant its common name, Firethorn.
Coniferous trees, such as the eastern red cedar, spruce varieties and pines, produce seed-bearing cones as a food source.
Flowering dogwoods are one of the earliest to bloom in spring, display fabulous fall color and finish the cycle with appealing reddish berries for the birds to enjoy. Crabapples also produce spring blooms, and fruit produced in fall will stay on the tree throughout the winter.
Besides growing plants that naturally feed the birds, supplemental food is always appreciated, especially in winter. Winter suet and bagged bird seed are readily available in both supermarkets and garden centers. Making your own, however, can be inexpensive and a fun activity to do with children that could spark an interest in the welfare of our precious wildlife.
This simple recipe will provide birds with the energy they need to make it through until the warmth of spring.
Basic Suet Cake
Although most birds will feed on just about any seed combination, ingredients can be altered to attract certain birds. For instance, bluebirds love mealworms.
2 cups fat (rendered beef fat, bacon fat, lard, or a combination)
1 cup peanut butter
4 cups good bird seed (store-bought or homemade)
2 cups other dry ingredients, mixed
A few options for dry ingredients:
Unsalted peanuts, chopped
Cornmeal
Chopped raisins or other dried fruit
Shelled & unshelled sunflower seeds
Oats
Cracked corn
Safflower seeds
Mealworms
Slowly melt together fats and peanut butter until incorporated. Do not melt too quickly. Mix the birdseed and a combination of other dry ingredients in a bowl. Pour melted fats into the dry ingredients and mix until dry ingredients are completely coated.
It should have the consistency of a dense cake batter. If you feel it is too runny, add more dry ingredients, however, keep in mind that the fats will harden together as they cool and an excess of dry ingredients will make the cake crumbly instead of setting into a hardened cake.
Pour mixture into a rimmed baking sheet. Spread out evenly. Allow to cool either outside, if temperatures are very cold, or in the freezer until set.
After it is set, it can be cut down the center and then into squares to fit into a hanging suet feeder; usually six to eight pieces. Wrap individually in wax paper or plastic wrap and store in the freezer or outside if temperatures will permit. The mixture can also be left in the bowl until partially set before pressing into pine cones which can then be hung by strings on tree limbs.
For a large suet cake without the use of a cage, make a hole in the bottom of a disposable plastic cup. Cut a piece of twine with enough length for a large knot at one end, the depth of the cup and the ability to tie the twine to a tree limb. Tie a large knot in one end and feed the open end through the bottom of the cup. Place a pencil over the opening of the cup and tie the loose end of the twine to it. This will keep the twine in place, in the center of the cup while you are filling it with the suet mixture.
Fill the cup with the partially set suet mixture, pressing down firmly to make it compact. Repeat until the cup is full. Freeze until the suet is completely set. Cut the plastic cup from the molded suet and remove the pencil. Tie to a tree limb and sit back and watch as the birds gratefully partake. Until next week, happy gardening.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. Visit https://mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.