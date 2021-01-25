Life is full of unexpected hiccups, but for the most part, they can be controlled with a few preventive measures. Take cars, for instance; accidents happen, so I put my seat belt on before driving my car. I have to get to where I’m going, so I fill my tank with gas, and I check the oil and tire pressure. I want my car to last a long time, so I keep it clean and waxed.
I also lock my doors when I leave my home, turn on outside lights when I go to bed, wrap delicate Christmas ornaments before storing them away and step on the scale first thing in the morning to keep me from having cheesecake for breakfast. OK, so sometimes I eat the cheesecake. No one’s perfect.
The same holds true for plants. Every plant, whether a tree, shrub, grass, vegetable or herb, requires a little preventative maintenance to assure they have the best chance of surviving and thriving.
This maintenance comes in the form of fertilizing, weed, disease and pest control, soil preparation, pruning and, if you’re so inclined, seed starting. Some form of these various practices are done during the winter months, when you aren’t necessarily thinking about the garden.
Seed starting
Although some plants, such as cucumbers, zucchini, radishes, beets and leaf lettuce, are better sewn directly into the garden, a lot of vegetables can be started indoors and transplanted outdoors after the threat of frost has passed. Starting from seed is less expensive and gives you the ability to choose from a huge variety of cultivars as compared to a limited selection of seedlings offered at garden centers.
It may seem early to be even thinking about starting seeds indoors. However, many of the recommended start times are up to eight to 10 weeks before the estimated last frost. Our estimated last frost date is April 8; counting back 10 weeks would be Jan. 28. Tomatoes and peppers can be started six to eight weeks before transplanting outdoors, but a few extra weeks of growing time and pampering just means a bigger transplant and an earlier harvest. Stagger starting seeds of the same variety by a few weeks to prolong the harvest.
Shrubs and trees
Prune established trees during winter or early spring while they are still dormant and before new growth begins. With the absence of foliage, it is easier to see any dead or damaged limbs or ones that are crossing or rubbing together. The same holds true for shrubs; however, take note of the bloom time for shrubs. Spring bloomers and shrubs that bloom on old wood, such as azaleas, should be pruned after the blooms fade to avoid cutting off buds that have formed.
In January into February, when the weather is on a warming trend and rain is not in the immediate forecast, an ultra-fine horticultural oil spray can be applied to all deciduous shrubs to help with control of insects and disease.
Fertilize fruit trees in February.
Lawns
If a preemergent herbicide was not applied in September, or if you had an abundance of spring weeds the previous year, apply to lawns during January or February.
Roses
Roses can be planted in January and through February. In March, watch new growth for aphids. Start a spray or dust program and begin fertilizing. Late winter or early spring, once temperatures are well above freezing, is the time to prune rose bushes.
Annuals
Prepare garden beds that will be home to summer annuals in late winter to early spring. Annual plants complete their life cycle in one year, so it’s a good space to play with different combinations, keeping the area from becoming mundane. A complete fertilizer, such as 10-10-10 or 13-13-13, can be incorporated into the soil before planting.
Bulbs
Late planting of Dutch bulbs, such as tulips, iris and daffodils, will flower if planted now. Plant lilies of all types, except Madonna.
Indoor plants
Indoor plants benefit from a warm shower to remove dust. Dust that accumulates on foliage can reduce the amount of light available to plants to carry out photosynthesis by 20%. If you aren’t crazy about putting your plants in your shower, they can also be hosed off outside on a warm day. Alternately, you can carefully wipe each leaf with room temperature water.
In February, indoor plants start to show signs of activity. Fertilize with a liquid or soluble fertilizer according to recommendations stated on the label.
Just because most plants are dormant during the winter months doesn’t mean the gardener is. Until next week, happy gardening.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. Visit https://mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
