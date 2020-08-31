I consider myself to be frugal. I bang on the ketchup bottle to get the last drop, save newspapers to use in garden beds, use old shower curtains as painting drop cloths, and I clip coupons — although, I usually end up at the store without them. But, hey, I try.
Being money-wise, one could imagine, would be a consistent practice in my world. Not true.
That all goes out the window when I’m buying plants.
Well, that’s all going to change this year. I am in love with sweet potato vine, caladium and elephant ears, which I plant each year in various planters and window boxes. As I was filling my cart earlier this year, I was pretty shocked that I was paying almost $8 for one plant. That just isn’t like me, and I promised myself I would learn to overwinter them.
There really isn’t much to it, and I’m surprised I haven’t done it sooner, but I’m relatively new to all this gardening stuff, so it’s one step at a time. Caladium and sweet potato vine are cold hardy in zone 9 and above, and elephant ears are hardy in zone 8 and above, but we live in Zone 7.
Sweet potato vine, caladium and elephant ears can all be successfully overwintered with very little effort. One method that applies to all of these plants is to lift the root ball, which are actually tubers, from the soil. To begin, cut the foliage to the ground before the first frost. Dig carefully and far enough around the base of the plant so that you don’t slice into the tuber.
Brush the soil from the tuber, but do not wet them to remove the soil. Let them cure, or dry out, in a cool, dark place for a few days before storing them in a cardboard box filled with a dry medium. This can be peat moss, sand, vermiculite, pet bedding, sawdust or coco coir.
Arrange them in the box so the bulbs are not touching. Keep the box in a cool, dry location that stays between 55 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit and where there is no chance the tubers will freeze. Do not water the tubers during the winter.
Periodically, check the tubers and discard any that show signs of molding. In spring, when the tubers begin to sprout, they can then be divided before replanting, making sure each piece has at least one sprout.
Sweet potato vine and elephant ears can also be overwintered as houseplants. However, caladium require a dormant time, so growing them indoors for the winter is difficult and will most likely result in their demise.
To move sweet potato vine indoors for use as a houseplant, begin by pruning the plant back in early fall, at least four weeks before the first frost, which is approximately Oct. 28. Cut off most of the vine growth, leaving at least three sets of mature foliage on the plant. If planted in the ground, or in a container with other plants, lift them from the soil and replant in a container that has ample room for roots to grow.
Place in a south-facing window that receives diffused light for at least eight hours daily. Make sure the location is out of the way of drafts and heater vents. Give the plant about 1 inch of water weekly, allowing the top inch of soil to dry before watering again.
Elephant ears that are being grown in containers can be moved into the home and placed in a high light area. The soil needs to be kept consistently moist. They like a lot of humidity, so the container can be placed in a shallow saucer filled with stones or rocks and water to a depth just under the top of the stones. Grouping plants together also helps to retain humidity.
Elephant ears, although not cold hardy in this area, can be overwintered in the ground. I have successfully kept mine in the ground for the past few years. The key is a thick layer of mulch over the area after the foliage has been cut back. Although it is not a recommended method to overwinter, it is doable, but there is always the risk that the tubers will freeze.
Caladium can be stored in their container, although not with the foliage, as would a houseplant. Bring them in when temperatures begin to drop and the plant shows signs of going dormant. Cut back all of the leaves to soil level. Store in a dry location that stays around 60 degrees Fahrenheit, and do not water all winter.
Be patient, because it takes a little time for these fellas to break from their winter slumber, but hopefully, when spring is in the air, the tiny shoots of these thrillers and spillers will be peeking their heads out, ready to take their place back in the garden. Until next week, happy gardening.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. Visit https://mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
