More than 20 years ago, I married my military husband and started out on an adventure that I never thought would be mine. Our first move came about a year after we were married, and we have moved seven more times since.
During the first year, spouses were invited to a luncheon at which I had the opportunity to talk to a retired general’s wife. One thing that she said stuck with me over the years. She said when it is time for retirement and you lay down roots somewhere, in a few years, you will become restless to move again. Her advise was to redecorate a room or paint a wall — anything to remove the stale feeling of being permanently planted.
Well, we have been here six years, which means that I would have moved at least twice by now. I have no desire to pick up all my belongings and move again, but I have redecorated a few rooms. One room that gets redone every year is the garden. Although technically not a room with walls, it does hold the furnishings of shrubs and trees that just need a few knick-knacks to give it a fresh new feel.
I am a huge fan of perennials, but annual plants give you the opportunity to redecorate any given spot every year. Annuals can be planted in the ground after the threat of frost has passed or combined to create stunning containers which can be placed around the garden.
Everyone has their favorites, and the ones that make it onto my list are those of the long-blooming varieties.
Zinnia are one of the more versatile of the annuals since they come in a large selection of colors and sizes. Blooming in just about every color (except true blue) from summer until frost, they range in size, from giant zinnia that can grow up to 4 feet in height to the dwarf variety that skirts in at just 10 inches, with a few sizes in between.
Marigolds are a garden favorite because of their bright blooms that burst in yellow, orange or a variegated version of the two. They are drought tolerant, and French marigolds are a good companion plant for vegetable gardens, as they deter nematodes and other pests looking to eat your veggies before you do.
The undeniable beauty of wave petunias has made them a garden staple since their introduction in the U.S. in 1995. Although they can be grown to cascade from containers, wave petunias will quickly take over a space and are more suited for use as a ground cover, being that they have a tendency to choke out other plants. If used in containers, plant them alone; in the ground, plant with plenty of room to roam.
Supertunias followed a little more than 10 years later with a rainbow of hot new colors. They are a guaranteed stunner with 3-foot or longer trails of flowers billowing over the edges of window boxes and hanging baskets. As an added bonus, they don’t require dead-heading. Both wave and supertunias perform better when fertilized regularly.
Scaevola originates from Australia, so it can take some Alabama heat. Its fan-like flowers bloom from June until first frost in shades of purple, pink, blue or white and are a nice addition to containers. Lobelia, another annual, is almost indistinguishable from scaevola, except that it prefers milder temperatures and will die off as the heat rises. When lobelia starts to fade, replace it with scaevola for a continuous display from spring to fall.
Sunpatiens are the sun-tolerant cousins to shady site impatiens and will bloom continuously through frost. With varieties named “Electric Orange,” “Hot Coral,” “Tropical Rose” and “Royal Magenta,” among others, they are bound to draw attention, especially when planted en masse.
They are available in three forms — compact, vigorous and spreading. The compact variety is perfect for borders; the vigorous and spreading sunpatiens are statement plants that grow up to a whopping 30 inches tall with a 25-inch spread. They are self-cleaning, so there is no need for deadheading.
The knick-knacks of the plant world, annuals can transform your outdoor room into something new and exciting every year. Until next week, happy gardening.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. Visit https://mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
