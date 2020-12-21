Little details about how things came about always intrigue me. For instance, who was the first person to crack open an oyster shell and say, "Gee, that looks delicious!"?
After writing that, I looked it up, and one possible answer comes from an archeologist, who while exploring caves in Pinnacle Point, South Africa, found evidence of shellfish consumption which, based on tools and other items found in the cave, dates back 164,000 years.
I’m pretty sure they didn’t have saltines, though.
The Christmas season is filled with traditions, customs, legend and lore that beg to be explored. Some are steeped in superstition, others are religious symbols, and some are customs adopted through the centuries and across the continents.
Candy canes are thought to have been modeled after a shepherd’s hook, bells were used to declare the beginning of a big event and ward off evil spirits, and St. Nicholas is credited with dropping coins down the chimneys of young women, too poor to provide a dowry, that landed in their stockings hanging to dry in front of the fireplace.
Flowers and plants have long been used as symbols in folklore to depict an emotion or as holiday décor. Flora has graced the shields of warriors, crowned the heads of leaders and symbolized an extension of peace. A red rose conveys deep love, a poppy pays tribute to fallen heroes, and mistletoe is hung in hopes of Christmas kisses.
Pine, fir, spruce and cypress are traditional trees brought indoors, decorated and gathered around to exchange gifts. Evergreens, both as trees and boughs, have been brought indoors for centuries with thoughts that they had magical and medicinal powers.
Martin Luther, the founder of the protestant religion, was thought to be the first to decorate an indoor tree with lights. The story says he was walking through the woods when he peered through the boughs of a pine tree and saw the speckled beauty of the night sky stars. He cut down the tree, took it home and decorated its branches with small candles to recreate the scene for his family.
Strings of lights were later adopted to illuminate the trees instead of candles after Edward Johnson, the co-owner of the Edison Light Company, had a string of bulbs custom-made for use in his home and later set up a window display that incorporated stringed lights. As for the decorations hung on trees, Woolworth Department Store was the first to offer glass decorations that were imported from Germany.
The poinsettia’s legend has its roots in Mexico, where a poor young girl, unable to buy a gift to offer at church on Christmas Eve, picked some bright green weeds she found nearby. It is rumored that during the service the weeds began to put forth bright red, star-shaped flowers. Poinsettias are a reminder of the act of giving gifts with humility.
Holly has long been associated with the holiday season. Its waxy evergreen leaves and bright red berries are welcome color in the otherwise bland landscape. Often called Christ’s Thorn, folklore says the holly bush sprung from a piece of the crown of thorns worn by Jesus.
Ancient Celts hung it around their doors and windows, believing it would capture evil spirits trying to enter the home, and Romans hung boughs of it for Saturnalia, a festival in honor of Saturn, their god of agriculture and harvest. Some historians believe this festival eventually evolved into what we now call Christmas.
Mistletoe has many legends that surround the shrub. Its botanical name, Phoradendron, is derived from the Greek words phor, meaning “thief,” and dendron, meaning “tree.” Perhaps this is why it is used to perpetuate the stealing of a kiss under its branches.
In 18th century England, kissing under the mistletoe was popular among servants who believed men were allowed to kiss any woman they found standing underneath the plant. According to tradition, any woman who refused a kiss would have bad luck.
In Norse mythology, the mischievous god Loki hurled mistletoe at Balder, the god of light, killing him. Possibly inspired by this myth, Nordic people would drop their weapons and embrace their enemies when they met under mistletoe, believing it was a symbol of protecting life.
Roman mythology also follows this through the story of Aeneas, a Trojan hero, who ventures to seek council from his father, who lives in the land of the dead. He carries a “golden bough,” as mistletoe can sometimes appear, to ensure protection and return to the land of the living. I don’t know how this relates to kissing, but it could be because he kissed the ground in relief upon his exit and safe return home.
Lastly, since it originates from a plant, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the Christmas pickle. German families, mine included, would decorate their trees Christmas Eve. After the children were tucked in their beds, the mother and father would hide the glass pickle, thought to bring luck, within the branches of the tree. Whoever found the pickle first would receive an extra little gift left by St. Nicholas for the most eager child.
There are many versions of stories surrounding Christmas plants and traditions, and they are limited only by what you believe. Until next week, happy gardening.
