When I was younger, like most school-aged children, I started a countdown to Christmas. As the weeks would pass and the count got down to days, I could barely contain my excitement. I haven’t matured much since those days, it seems, since I go through the same unbridled anticipation when counting down the days until I can plant outside.
Our predicted last frost date is usually in the beginning of April. However, after falling victim to the loss of a good deal of plants a few years back from a late frost, I hold off for a couple of weeks to be sure. The problem is, when the first warm breezes of spring arrive, I am ready to plant everything right that moment. Waiting to plant, for me, is the equivalent of the 5-year-old me waiting for Santa.
Little things would tide me over, like a Christmas party at school or hot chocolate stirred with a candy cane after sledding. As a gardener, a cold frame is my candy cane.
A simple cold frame is used as a miniature greenhouse to protect tender plants from cold; grow vegetable plants such as broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, onion, turnips, Swiss chard and radishes through the winter; and start transplants for spring gardens. Cold frames have clear, hinged, sloped tops to allow sun to warm the box and are built low to the ground, often over pre-existing beds where seedlings can be planted and the cold frame can be left open or removed after the threat of frost has passed in spring.
Greenhouses are great for gardeners who want to start seedlings early; however, not everyone has the room or money for a greenhouse. Cold frames not only save space but are a more frugal option, being that they can be made from leftover wood, bricks or even straw bales and old windows or plastic sheeting.
Since they rely on the sun as their heat source, they should be situated facing south, ideally against a north wall, fence or hedge as added protection against frigid wind. If night temperatures drop too low, cold frames can be covered with a blanket to prevent cold damage to tender plants.
If building one of wood, make sure the wood is rot-resistant. The size will depend on the size of your lid of choice. The lid should be situated so it will slightly overlap the front and two sides to alleviate any gaps that cold air could seep through.
The front of the cold frame should be tapered down lower than the back to provide for optimal sun to warm the box. This can be achieved by using two boards in the back and one for the front. Use two boards for each side, with the top board tapering down in the front.
To get that angle, run a straightedge diagonally from the top corner of one of the boards to the bottom corner of the other end and mark a line. Cut along the line, making two identical tapered pieces. Back and tapering side boards can be attached to existing raised beds.
Cut a half-inch dowel at varying lengths to be used to prop up the window for ventilation. This will also help prevent moisture buildup and keep plants from overheating on warmer, sunny days. Vent during the warmer hours of the day, but remember to shut the lid to trap the warmth, enabling the plants to withstand the frigid nights.
Since seed starting for cool season crops ends in mid-October, only strong seedlings should be considered for planting in a cold frame for a winter crop at this time.
In spring, seeds started indoors that have grown into seedlings, now ready to be transplanted in the garden, can get climatized to their new atmosphere. The process, known as hardening off, allows seedlings that have been grown in a greenhouse or a sunny hospitable climate indoors, to gain strength necessary to stand the outdoor influences of sun, rain and wind.
Efficient, effective and economical, cold frames extend the growing season for the impatient gardener. Until next week, happy gardening.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. Visit https://mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
