Although I could probably name a dozen bad things about the pandemic, there are some very notable positives at work. Families are spending more time at home, which I feel is a welcome change to the busy and overloaded schedules that have become the norm. Folks are taking up hobbies, getting fit, doing home renovations, becoming culinary geniuses and starting gardens.
The extension offices here in Alabama have been fielding a lot more questions from new home gardeners, and seed companies have been reporting that they are seeing record-high demands for seeds. Somewhat reminiscent of the WWII victory gardens, people are growing not only as a result of empty shelves, but digging in the dirt helps to keep a guy grounded.
With a climate like ours, I am sure a lot of these new gardeners are thrilled with the successes that they’ve experienced. So, what should these proud planters do now that the days of summer vegetable gardens are growing short? Plant a fall vegetable garden, of course! When other leaves are starting to turn brown, some greens are just getting ready to go.
There are a lot of perks to planting fall crops. Not only do you get to continue growing healthy, fresh foods at home, but cooler temperatures mean less watering and, more importantly, less sweating! There are also a lot of health benefits associated with dark green vegetables, which make up the majority of cool weather crops.
Fall planting is a backwards counting game from the first frost date. The expected first frost date for our region is Oct. 28. Starting from seed will take longer, since the seeds will need time to germinate. As a rule of thumb, transplants can be planted about four weeks after the planting dates for seeds. Transplants are seeds that have already germinated and are now small plants. Seeds need warm soil to germinate and transplants, until strong plants, will not tolerate frost, so it is important to take note of the planting ranges for both seed and transplants.
Planting ranges
Broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, carrots, celery
• 10–12 weeks before first frost, if from seed (Aug. 5-19)
• 6–8 weeks before first frost for transplants (Sept. 2-16)
Arugula, Chinese cabbage, collards, kale, lettuce, mustard greens, spinach, Swiss chard, turnips
• 8–10 weeks before first frost, if from seed (Aug. 19-Sept. 2)
• 4–6 weeks before first frost for transplants (Sept. 16-30)
Beets, radishes
• 6–8 weeks before first frost, if from seed (Sept. 2-16)
• 2–4 weeks before first frost for transplants (Sept. 30-Oct. 14)
Vegetables that can withstand a light frost, between 30 to 32 degrees
• Beets, Chinese cabbage, cauliflower, collards, green onion, potatoes, Bibb and leaf lettuce, mustard greens, parsnips, radishes, spinach, Swiss chard
Vegetables that can withstand temperatures as low as 20 degrees. They are hardcore and will continue to grow between freezes.
• Cabbage, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, carrots, kale, leeks, rutabagas, turnips
Parsnips and collards develop a better flavor when exposed for a time to temperatures below freezing.
If planting vegetables in a cold frame or using row covers, planting can be extended another two to three weeks.
For plants that produce their fruit under the soil, such as beets, carrots, turnips, radishes and parsnips, cover with a good layer of mulch before the ground freezes hard. The root, which is the fruit, will survive with mulching even when the foliage above ground wilts. This can often prolong the harvest through winter.
Plant in good soil enriched with some organic matter. Organic matter is decomposed leaf or animal matter, such as compost or manure. Water consistently — but do not overwater — and fertilize.
Fast-maturing greens and hardy crops can be planted in stages, every few weeks, to extend the harvest and prevent an abundance of lettuce maturing at the same time.
Get your fall veggies in the ground and start researching new recipes so that you’re ready to show off your culinary genius. Until next week, happy gardening.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. Visit https://mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
