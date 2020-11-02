A few days ago, I harvested the last leaves off of my basil plant and, since it’s an annual, removed it from the raised bed where it grows during the warm climate months. This always makes me sad, because I love fresh basil and a variety of other herbs in dishes that I make. The sadness only lasts until the herb garden that I put together for use indoors during the winter months starts to produce its delicious foliage on my windowsill.
Herbs have been valued for centuries not only for their culinary use, but medicinally as well. With the right care and growing environment, you can have your own herb garden growing right in your kitchen window all winter long.
Following are some of the more popular herbs that adapt well to indoor growing conditions and their culinary and medicinal properties.
Basil is a delicate and aromatic herb that is used in both Italian and Thai cooking. It is also revered by many natural herbalists because it contains antioxidants and aids with digestive issues. Basil can be grown from seed or by propagation. Propagation is as easy as taking a small cutting from a healthy plant and placing the stem in water where it will produce roots, at which time it can then be planted. It requires a warm space and six to eight hours of sunlight.
Chives are a member of the onion family and bring a milder onion flavor to eggs, potatoes, tarts and salads. They have natural antibacterial qualities and improve heart and bone health. Chives regenerate as they are harvested and prefer four to six hours of sunlight per day. They can be planted in a 6-inch pot in an all-purpose potting soil.
Oregano is a staple in Italian dishes, particularly for bringing its robust flavor to those that are tomato-based. It is reputed for calming digestive problems, especially when the flowers are steeped in hot water. It requires six to eight hours of sun and prefers to be planted in a mixture of potting soil and sand. Trim oregano often to make the plant bushier. This herb only needs to be watered about once per week, as it is susceptible to root rot.
Mint is commonly thought of as only having the flavor of peppermint or spearmint, but there is a vast variety of mint on the market, ranging from apple or pineapple to lemon and chocolate mint. It is a staple in Middle Eastern dishes and is often added to yogurt to tame spicy curries. Mint is an age-tested remedy for nausea and indigestion. This is why mints are often offered after a large meal. It prefers moist soil and indirect bright sunlight.
Parsley is often seen on the side of a dish as a garnish. However, any good chef will tell you that there is a reason for every garnish on a plate (and if there isn’t one, it shouldn’t be there). Parsley not only aids in digestion, it helps neutralize the smell of garlic and onion, and it freshens the breath. It is rich in vitamin C, iron and calcium. It requires six hours of sunlight and should be watered when the soil surface becomes dry. When harvesting, leave 2 inches of the stem, which will encourage the plant to regenerate.
Thyme is a robust herb that works well in a variety of cuisines but especially in dishes with tomatoes, beans or lentils and when roasted with vegetables. It helps with the digestion of fatty foods and is prized for its antiseptic and antibacterial properties. Thyme should be planted in equal parts all-purpose potting soil and sand. It is drought resistant and should only be watered when the top 2 inches of soil become dry. Leave about 3 inches of the stem when harvesting.
Growing herbs indoors will bring bright freshness to dishes as well as being aromatic and visually appealing. Until next week, happy gardening.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. Visit https://mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
