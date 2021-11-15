I’ve lived on two properties that had a slope in the back yard, however, they were wooded so erosion wasn’t an issue. My current home has a sloping back yard as well, unfortunately, there are a few spots that suffer from water erosion.
Erosion is the wearing away of the earth’s surface by natural forces, such as water, wind or glacial ice. I think it is safe to say we are safe from glacial ice being a factor, still water and wind erosion can cause problems for farmers as well as the backyard gardener and homeowner.
Repeated erosion carries off nutrient-rich topsoil, which is essential for plant growth. It will cause roots to be exposed, and reduces the soil’s ability to store water. Constant or substantial rains can carry off seed, wash away fertilizers and pesticides, and uproot young seedlings that haven’t yet developed a strong root system.
When selecting plants to help control soil erosion, consider using native plants. These plants are already well adapted to an area’s environment.
Planting perennials that will come back year after year is a frugal option for long-term results. Avoid invasive plants. Kudzu was originally brought here masked as an ornamental that could help with soil control, and we all know how that worked out.
For grasses, nothing beats tall fescue. It is the most widely used species in North Alabama for erosion control. It thrives in full sun to partial shade and is fairly easy to establish. Northern sea oats provide several seasons of interest, producing seed heads that resemble wheat heads persisting for three seasons. The dark green foliage turns rich bronze in fall. It grows equally well in both sun and shade. Adding to the plant’s ornamental value, its extensive root system makes it an effective choice to control soil erosion.
Shrubs, such as Apache plume, are used for both water and wind erosion control. Apache plume produces single white flowers and fluffy pink seed heads that last through fall and are a wonderfully complimented when underplanted with juniper. Creeping juniper is a low-growing, low maintenance evergreen shrub that will provide year-round greenery. If you prefer a blue hue, take a look at blue rug juniper.
If looking to add a little height to the area, try Interrupted Fern. The rhizomes that allow the plant to spread are excellent to reduce soil erosion. Rockspray cotoneaster is another plant that reaches about 3 feet and puts out big strong roots to help stabilize soil. It’s an eye-catcher with bright red berries and wonderful fall foliage.
Ground covers, as their name suggests, blanket an area. Creeping myrtle is drought-tolerant and evergreen, putting forth flowers in hues of blue, purple and pink. The brightly colored flowers of creeping phlox, when planted in masse, is a visual thriller. They require little care but cutting the plant back after flowering can promote a second bloom. Phlox can get woody, so cutting back the plant in late winter will help it produce new young stems. Dianthus firewitch produces clumps of evergreen grassy, blue-grey foliage and a full summer display of magenta-pink blooms. It is a sun-lover and perfect for hot, dry sites. It also attracts butterflies.
After establishing a few shrubs and plants in place, fill spaces with other thirsty plants that will keep soil from slipping away. In shaded spots, hostas or the silver hued foliage and white, pink or purple flowers of Spotted Dead Nettle add interest.
Liriope spicata, often called lilyturf or monkey grass, do an excellent job of firming up borders and birds will love the small berries that are set out on spikes above the foliage in fall.
An interesting combination that is sure to catch the eye is the striking marriage between black mondo grass and ‘Angelina’ stonecrop. They near black foliage of the mondo grass waves gracefully over the golden foliage of the stonecrop, a sturdy groundcover. As an added bonus, the black and gold pays tribute to our Golden Eagles!
Dwarf forsythia is a compact version of the original, only reaching a height of 2 to 3 feet, but still brings a bit of dazzle with its bright yellow blooms. Another dwarf bush, that is actually large for its name, is Dwarf Burning Bush. It reaches a height of 6 to 8 feet and can have an 8-to-10-foot spread making it a wonderful anchor shrub.
Hilly and uneven terrain become a swath of color and interest that hold their ground when studded with erosion controlling plants. Until next week, happy gardening.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. Visit https://mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
