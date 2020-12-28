I know I have mentioned my neighborhood a few times, but they deserve another nod. When Christmas rolls around, the neighbors of my cul-de-sac have a cookie exchange. Those who don’t bake will gift wine instead.
My mother was a fabulous baker who could turn out beautiful cakes, scrumptious pies and literally hundreds of cookies without breaking a sweat. For Christmas, she would make about 10 different varieties of cookies and store them in giant tins. When we got older and were out of the house, there was a tin under the tree filled with cookies for each of us to take home. Some of us may or may not have passed them off as our own.
Germans are wonderful bakers, and my mother was not the only gifted baker in her family. My Uncle Al, her older brother, has a recipe for gingerbread that would make any Deutsche mother proud. My Aunt Leona, my grandmother’s sister, was famous for her jelly cookies. Although American in origin, my mom was known for her chocolate chip cookies. These are three varieties of cookies that I make every year.
Yesterday, I was making a batch of gingerbread, and where my mind is usually focused on how thick I roll the dough, I was thinking like a gardener and wondering where all the spices and flavors come from.
The answer is plants.
Ginger is a flowering plant that is prized for its rhizomes, or roots. Ginger root is often used fresh in savory dishes, but once dried and ground, it is incorporated into cookies, cakes and gingerbread.
Cloves are the aromatic dried flower buds of a tropical tree native to the Maluku Islands, also known as the Spice Islands, off the western coast of New Guinea.
Nutmeg is the seed of several species of trees of the genus Myristica, also originating in the Maluku Islands. While nutmeg is the seed of these evergreen trees, mace is obtained from the seed covering.
Cinnamon is an aromatic spice that comes from an inner layer of bark from several species of trees of the Cinnamomum genus. "True" cinnamon, ceylon, is derived from a certain species of tree native to Sri Lanka. What is considered fake cinnamon, cassia, comes from a variety of trees that are native mainly to China. Most ground cinnamon is cassia.
Sugar also comes from a plant — two, actually. Sugar is produced in the leaves of sugar cane, a tropical plant that looks like bamboo, and stored in the long stalks as juice. The juice is extracted and crystalized, which produces raw sugar. This raw sugar is then refined into table sugar.
Although we often think of sugar cane as the only source for sugar, most table sugar comes from sugar beet. The beet root is sliced and boiled to extract the sugar, then filtered and crystalized.
Brown sugar is sugar that still has molasses remaining from the refining process, which is called unrefined brown sugar, or molasses added back in after the refining process, which is refined brown sugar.
One of the most common ingredients used to flavor baked goods is chocolate. Cacao seeds, often referred to as cacao beans, grow inside pods produced by the cacao tree. Each cacao tree is capable of producing 2,000 pods per year, with each pod containing approximately 30 to 40 seeds.
The seeds are removed from the pods and fermented to ease their bitter flavor. They are then dried, roasted and ground into a powder. This powder contains both cacao solids and cacao butter, which during the grinding process liquifies into what is called cacao liquor.
It is then either poured into molds, which solidifies to become unsweetened chocolate, also called baker’s chocolate, or the liquor is separated to produce cacao powder and cacao butter.
We have Ruth Graves Wakefield to thank for chocolate chip cookies. In the late 1930s, she incorporated cut-up bits of a semisweet chocolate bar into cookie dough while working at The Toll House Inn.
Two years later, she worked out an agreement with Nestle to add her recipe to the back of the packaging of their chocolate bars in exchange for a lifetime supply of chocolate. What a deal!
Two years after that, Nestle started producing chocolate chips, also known as Toll House morsels.
Cookies are flavored and decorated with dried fruits, nuts, jellies and herbs such as a Christmastime favorite, mint. Who would have thought that plants played such a huge role in making cookies?
My family has recipes that have been passed down through the generations, and the sweet aroma of cookies baking in the oven takes me right back to being a little girl in my mother’s kitchen, waiting for them to cool so I could have one.
From my family to yours, merry Christmas, and until next week, happy gardening.
Uncle Al’s Gingerbread Cookies
• 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 1/2 cup shortening
• 1/2 cup Grandma’s Robust Flavor molasses
• 1 egg
• 1 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1 teaspoon ground ginger
• 1 teaspoon ground cloves
• 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
Into a large bowl, measure all of the above ingredients. Mix at medium speed until well mixed. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
On a floured surface, roll out half of the chilled dough to 1/8-inch thick. (This can also be done between sheets of plastic wrap.) Cut out the cookies with a cookie cutter.
With a spatula, transfer to cookie sheet. Keep cookies at least 1/4-inch apart. Reroll trimmings and cut more cookies. Repeat procedure with the remaining dough.
Bake for 8 minutes. Remove with a spatula to a rack to cool.
Decorate after they cool completely. Enjoy!
