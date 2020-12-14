Everyone seems to have a different tradition when it comes to putting up the Christmas tree. There are the early birds, who put their tree up as the Thanksgiving turkey is cooking in the oven, and the multiple-tree folks, who put up three or more trees, each with its own theme. And then there's the Christmas Eve-ers, who can also possibly fall into the procrastinators' group. My household falls into the “everyone will be home at this time and has time, let’s go now” group.
If you fall into the latter category and do not have your tree yet, there are a few things to look for when picking out your tree. If you’re buying an artificial tree, I have two personal bits of advice. (Disclaimer: The following advice has nothing to do with being a Master Gardener.)
First, the bigger, the better. Second, just like a real tree, run your hand down a branch or two. If the needles come off in your hand, take a pass on that one.
If you're buying a real tree, go to a reputable distributor, whether a nursery or tree farm. If you would like to support a local group, the Boy Scouts sell trees. Last year, we bought ours from the Scouts and the trees had been cut just two days before. A freshly cut tree will last longer than one that has been cut weeks before getting to the tree lot.
Test the freshness
There are a few simple tests that you can perform to help determine the freshness of the tree.
If purchasing a Fraser or Douglas fir, remove one of the needles that is firmly attached to the branch and bend it in half. Needles from a freshly cut tree will snap instead of bend. Trees continue to use the sap that is stored inside until it is gone. If the outside of the tree has spots of sticky sap, that is a good sign.
You can always ask the lot attendant to point you in the direction of the trees that were most recently delivered. Lots often receive two or three shipments of trees from the time they open.
Consider the space
Take into consideration the height of your ceiling. If you have 8-foot ceilings and purchase an 8-foot tree, you will have to cut a good deal off of the bottom to account for the height of the stand, and even more for the tree topper.
Water is key
After you have found the perfect tree, cut off an inch of the trunk. The truck will crust over with sap, making it difficult for the tree to absorb water. If you are not immediately putting the tree into the house, place it in a bucket of water as soon after the fresh cut as possible.
Make sure the stand is full of water, and check it at least two times a day to ensure it has plenty to drink. There is no reason for additives to the water, as research has shown that just plain old water is enough to keep the tree fresh.
No heat
Keep the tree away from heat sources such as vents, fireplaces and heaters which will not only dry out the tree faster but are also a fire hazard. The National Fire Protection Association reports that 24 percent of Christmas tree fires start because the tree is too close to a heat source.
Wired up
Check all tree lights and connections for worn wires, and do not overload electrical circuits. The NFPA states that 44 percent of Christmas tree fires are due to an electrical malfunction. Use only UL-approved decorations and cords. Never leave the tree lights on and unattended when leaving your home.
Tree disposal
After the holidays, many folks take their tree to the curb or compost pile. Consider using it in the yard as a wild bird feeder by stringing it with dried fruit or homemade suet. It can be your holiday gift to nature.
After the holidays, many folks take their tree to the curb or compost pile. Consider using it in the yard as a wild bird feeder by stringing it with dried fruit or homemade suet. It can be your holiday gift to nature.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. Visit https://mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
