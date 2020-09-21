I always enjoy conversations with gardening people. Technically, I guess I am one of them, but there are a lot of master gardeners that have a lifetime of experience and plant wisdom that I just haven’t achieved yet. These conversations always give me a heads-up about what I should be doing in my garden and, as a bonus, what I should be writing about.
Fall is all about perennials. Early fall is the time for planting, and if mid- to late fall could be categorized as a gardening season, it would be “swapping season.” That is the time that many perennials can be divided, and gardeners love to offer up plants they no longer need and to acquire those that they want for their garden. Of course, as conscientious master gardeners, we are also potting up a lot of these plants for our next plant sale.
When I start writing an article, I do some research, and my starting place is always the "Alabama Master Gardener Program Volunteer Training Handbook" — my gardening bible. Sitting right there in Chapter 14 is a section titled, “Perennial Care Calendar.” Well, that certainly takes the guesswork out of it. It is a wonderful, comprehensive list by season of how to care for perennials and too good not to share.
Fall
In October, plant new perennials in the beds prepared in July. Divide cannas. Plant spring-blooming bulbs. Mulch beds if needed. Prepare beds for spring planting.
In November, plant spring bulbs and iris. Mulch for winter protection. Cut back plants after heavy frost.
Winter
In December, divide overcrowded perennials. Plant summer bulbs.
In January, early spring bulbs are starting to bloom.
In February, cut back ornamental grasses before new growth starts. Many more spring bulbs are blooming. Cut back dead and winter-damaged perennial foliage plants, such as iris and helleborus. Check for pests. Weed while plants are small.
Spring
Early spring flowering occurs in March. Cut back leggy or woody perennials, such as Artemisia, Lavandula and Santolina, every two to three years in early March or even late February. Add fertilizer and limestone based on soil tests. Renew mulch. Divide summer and fall blooming perennials such as Coreopsis, Stokesia and Rudbeckia, as soon as they have new shoot growth. Plant new beds prepared in October.
Continue to plant new additions in April. Divide summer and fall blooming perennials. Plant summer-blooming bulbs. Mulch if you have not already done so. In May, spring flowers are ending; summer flowers are starting. Stake tall-growing perennials. This is a good time to take terminal cuttings to propagate new plants. Check for pests. Divide spring-blooming perennials, such as Aquilegia, Heuchera, Hemerocallis and Iris, after bloom if needed. Start perennial seeds for fall.
Summer
In June, summer perennials are in peak flower. Cut back perennials that have completed bloom for fall bloom. Deadhead spent flowers to encourage continued bloom. Fertilize perennials lightly.
In July, deadhead perennials as needed. Prepare beds for fall planting. Pinch fall bloomers for bushier plants with more flowers. Order spring bulbs now for fall planting.
Dividing perennials
Most perennials eventually become overcrowded and require division, generally every three to five years. As perennials grow, they expand in size by producing new growth progressively away from the center of the crown. In some plants, the older center of the crown is no longer productive and dies out. Poor flowering can also be a symptom of overcrowding.
Dig out the entire clump with a shovel or garden fork, cut or break off the viable portions for replanting and compost the rest. Divisions should usually have three to five shoots or growing points. The time to divide perennials varies by bloom time. Divide and transplant perennials one to two growing seasons before bloom time, which means if the plant blooms in spring, divide and transplant in fall.
Sharing is caring, especially when it comes to plants. Until next week, happy gardening.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. Visit https://mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
