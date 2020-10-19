Azaleas are one of the most widely planted spring blooming shrubs. The burst of color from azaleas, whether manicured or left natural, bring stunning beauty to the garden and mark the time when winter is over and spring has finally sprung.
Although relatively maintenance free, azaleas benefit from a few standard practices as fall approaches that will help to ensure a healthy and bountiful burst of blooms come spring.
Azaleas need to go dormant during the winter season, making it imperative that they harden off before freezing temperatures arrive. Hardening off, as the term implies, means that the plant will become tougher and better able to cope with the harsh conditions of winter. Watering should be reduced for the month leading up to the first frost. After several frosts, in late fall, water azaleas one more time before the brunt of the winter season.
Although many gardeners prefer to leave their azalea bushes to grow naturally, which are so much more beautiful than ones that are severely manicured into squares, they do benefit from some pruning. Branches can be trimmed back to help maintain the shape and size of the plant, as well as removing any branches that are dead or diseased.
The best time to prune azaleas is in late spring to early summer after the bush has finishing blooming. Pruning after this time runs the risk of cutting off buds that are forming to become the following year’s blooms.
Some light pruning may also be necessary if the bush becomes too dense causing it to suffer due to the lack of air circulation. Remove interior branches down to the main trunk of the plant to “open up” your azalea.
Like most plants, azaleas should be mulched in fall to maintain soil moisture and temperature. Spread two inches of straw, hardwood mulch, pine straw or boughs of evergreen branches around the base of the plant making sure to cover the expanse of the roots. Roots can sometimes be two to three times the width of the plant itself.
Leave a ring around the main trunk of the azalea that is free of mulch. Having mulch piled around the trunk can cause damage from moisture, cause mold to form and may attract insects.
Newly established azaleas can be protected from the cold and heavy winds with a burlap or sheet cover or wrap. To make a wrap, place stakes around the perimeter of the plant and wrap the cloth of choice around the stakes, fastening the ends together.
If weather is particularly icy, another piece of cloth can be draped over the top of the stakes for added protection. Don’t use plastic sheeting to cover your azaleas. Although it may seem like a good idea to cause a greenhouse effect, moisture can develop and freeze causing damage to the plant.
During late winter it is common for azaleas to show signs of leaf discoloration. Leaves will turn yellow or red. This is caused by lack of nitrogen.
Fall and winter are not the time to fertilize as the damage to new growth is more detrimental to the plant than a temporary lack of nitrogen. Azaleas should be fertilized in spring after the threat of frost has passed.
Azaleas, when being transplanted, need time for their roots to re-establish, so moving them in spring gives them an entire growing season to re-establish before the following winter. Before transplanting, select the area for the plant to be moved and dig the hole. It should be dug just as deep as the root ball and twice as wide.
Cut a circle approximately one foot from the trunk around the plant. If your plant is quite large, cut a larger circle to avoid cutting as many roots as possible. Some root cutting is inevitable and generally will not harm the plant. Azalea roots are not very deep, so you will only need to cut down about 1 foot.
Using your shovel to lift the root ball from the earth, immediately move it to the new hole and fill with soil. Water thoroughly, and continue to water at the rate of 1-2 inches per day until the plant becomes established. This is also the same time and technique that you would use when planting a new azalea.
With a little care, you will blissfully behold a beautiful bouquet of bright, breathtaking blooms. Say that five times, fast! Until next week, happy gardening.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. Visit https://mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
