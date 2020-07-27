This past spring, a large number of my neighbors and I decided we were going to revamp the flower beds around our homes.
Folks decide to remove plants for a variety of reasons, but the top two are usually because they don’t particularly like the plant or because the plant was placed in the wrong spot. When I say the wrong spot, I don’t mean that it won’t grow; on the contrary, they grow just fine. I mean that it wasn’t planted in an area so that when it reaches maturity, it will fit.
For instance, I live in a 25-year-old home and found it necessary to take out the river birch tree that was planted less than 6 feet from the corner of my home. Depending on the conditions, river birch can reach a height of between 40 to 70 feet and the spread of the canopy can reach upwards of 35 to 50 feet. Besides its large branches looming over the roof, the root system was growing into the foundation of my house.
I have two other trees on my property that are too close to the house, as well as banks of shrubs that when they were initially planted all fit together nicely. However, now the holly is growing into and over the boxwoods in front of them, and in turn, they are snuffing out the even smaller monkey grass that was used for a border in front of them.
It makes me wonder about the landscaper who thought any of this was a good idea. Obviously, I could be diligent and trim the shrubs to keep them compact in size, but that isn’t how they are intended to grow, and not how I intend to spend my weekends.
As I was walking through a garden center the other day in search of plants to replace my overgrown shrubbery, a beautiful plant caught my eye. The front of the plant tag told me the name and that it liked full sun. Great, I have that. When I turned the tag over, it said the plant was not cold hardy in Zones 1-9, which means the only place it would survive planted in the ground would be south Florida.
So, why do they sell it here if it can’t live here? I guess the simple answer is because they can, however, many gardeners choose to grow and enjoy plants as annuals or as container plants that they will overwinter in a protected area until suitable weather returns. The rule of thumb is to read the plant tag or research information pertaining to the plant to find its needs. There is nothing more frustrating than paying good money for a plant that you think will live in your garden for years, only to have it last just one season.
A plant tag has a wealth of information on it. Not only does it tell you the hardiness zone which the plant can live in the ground, but it lets you know light and water requirements, how far apart to space plants, fertilization, growth rate, and planting instructions, as well as the mature size of the plant. Some tags will designate whether it is an annual or perennial, however, it is always wise to double check the hardiness zone.
If a plant doesn’t have a tag attached, most reputable nurseries have employees who are knowledgeable about the plants that they stock and their growing requirements, and will be happy to share that information with you. If that isn’t an option, as long as you know the name of the plant, you will be able to find that information of the internet.
As for existing plants, especially when purchasing a home, a little research can go a long way. Usually, as long as flower beds and lawns are maintained, their existence gets overlooked, mostly because the soundness of the home, roof and HVAC system are stealing all the attention. Yet, the cost to remove a large tree that is in close proximity, growing over the home, or possibly distressing the foundation can be significant.
Home inspectors are only required to report if trees or other vegetation are adversely affecting the house. It is up to you to take stock of what is there and the possible costs, whether time or money, to maintain or remove what really just isn’t working.
The more you know about the plants you are inheriting or planting, the less chance you will have of needing to remedy a costly mistake. Until next week, happy gardening.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. For more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners, visit http://mg.aces.edu/limestone.
