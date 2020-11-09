The first plant that usually comes to mind when thinking of cold-hardy plants is a chrysanthemum, commonly just called a mum. Their vivid color is striking from late summer until late fall when they go back into dormancy for the winter.
After the last bloom of the mum fades and the stunning reds, oranges and yellows of the falling leaves have hit the ground, it seems like the only ‘color’ in the winter garden is green, and the occasional red berry. Well, that doesn’t need to be the case. There are a variety of plants that will provide much desired color to the winter garden.
Although the name pansy often represents something or someone that is weak, the flower is anything but. Not only can pansies withstand cold and a dusting of snow, they are also so powerful a flower that legend tells us they have were used in love potions. They are grown in full sun and prefer moist soil. Since pansies bloom in their second year, most nurseries sell them already in bloom, which make them annuals. November is the perfect time to plant pansies.
Cousins to the pansy, violas are another winter-hardy plant. Although viola flowers are smaller than those of the pansy, they produce more flowers per plant to make up the difference. Rain often beats down flowering plants, but violas shake off the raindrops and readily stand back up. The blue, yellow, white and bi-colored fragrant blooms work well to cover spring blooming bulbs, used in borders, or to bring a little pop to container arrangements.
While living in Germany, after a light snowfall I went around to the back of our home to get a few pieces of firewood. I hadn’t been back there in a few weeks, so I was astonished to see a large patch of little white flowers poking their heads through the snow. I was instantly in love with what I later found out to be snowdrops! They are a perennial plant the grow from bulbs, preferring to be planted in shaded areas with moist, well-drained soil. Being small in stature, only getting about 4 inches tall, they can make a big statement when planted en masse. For a cottage garden appeal, try planting them in rock gardens, or along pathways.
Witch hazel is one of the longest winter-blooming plants, showing out for up to 8 weeks from January until March. Most varieties have coppery-orange spider like blooms that appear on bare branches in winter. In spring and summer, the shrub’s oval leaves are green but turn to yellow-gold in fall. This sweet-smelling shrub grows in full sun and can get quite large, growing 15 to 20 feet tall and 10 to 15 feet wide.
Winter heath (Erica) is an evergreen low-growing shrub that brings bright beauty to drab winter gardens. Winter heath cultivars produce a bounty of tiny urn-shaped flowers that float above the needle-like foliage in varying shades of fuchsia, pink, purple or white. Some of the more stunning winter bloomers include ‘December Red,’ ‘Ice Princess,’ and ‘Myretoun Ruby.’
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention one heather (calluna vulgaris) cultivar in this mix since it is often grouped together with heath. Although the pale mauve flowers of ‘Wickwar Flame’ heather appear in summer, this evergreen stunner is valued for its foliage. Under the summer flowers the leaves are golden-yellow and orange that change to coppery-red during the winter months which is truly striking.
Just because the weather has us pulling on our winter bloomers, doesn’t mean that the garden needs to be bare. Until next week, happy gardening.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. Visit https://mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
