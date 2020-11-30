When it comes to front porch decorating, I live on a pretty cool street. Each one of my neighbors change their décor regularly to mark the various holidays and seasons. There is one week, however, that we become a neighborhood divided — the week of Thanksgiving. Half of the homes are adorned with fall-colored leaves, mums, pumpkins and gourds, and the other half is hanging Christmas wreaths in all the windows.
I am usually one of the folks that keeps fall decor until at least the first week of December and shakes her head at the early birds, but while driving this morning, I passed a porch that had the most exquisite winter container arrangements at the bottom of the stairs.
They were made from fresh-cut greenery and got me into the red-and-green holiday spirit. Upon returning home, I started taking stock of the plants around my home that I could prune to create my own interesting winter containers.
Just as you would plant a container with summer plants, the recipe for a perfectly planted outdoor winter container is simple. You’ll need a thriller, a filler and a spiller. Thrillers are tall and striking, and they become the centerpiece by adding a vertical component with impact.
Fillers are medium-height plants that give the container fullness. Spillers bring the look together and give a free-flowing vibe to the container.
Although there are a lot of plants you could use that require being planted in soil, there are a wide variety of elements that can be used in a winter display that do not, which also means that they do not need to be watered. Depending on the plant cuttings used and the weather conditions, outdoor containers can last up to two months.
Some of the more common evergreens used in outdoor winter planters are:
• White pine boughs. These have long soft needles that are often seen bound together to form long swags for doorways and railings. They are a good choice when used around the outer rim of a container as a spiller element;
• Spruce boughs. Spruce boughs have fragrant, short needles that are slightly prickly. Branches can be used horizontally to create fullness at the base of the container or secured upright to add height;
• Holly. Although it retains its green color all through the winter, holly will not last long once it is cut. It is generally used for arrangements that only need to last a few days. However, the clusters of berries they produce will last for much longer in an outdoor display;
• Magnolia leaves. Magnolia leaves are a holiday staple in many Southern homes. The waxy green tops and velvety brown underside of the leaves are a stunning combination. Small branches or individual leaves can be worked into arrangements for breathtaking results;
• Firs. These have a wonderful scent and are commonly used in wreaths and swags. Boughs can be layered at varying heights in a container for dramatic long-lasting filler; and
• Junipers. Junipers have short, silver-blue foliage that is often dotted with small blue berries. Their unique color adds contrast when paired with other evergreen boughs.
When cutting boughs, place the cut end into a bucket of water and store the boughs in a cool place, out of direct sunlight, until you are ready to use them. Boughs can also be submerged in water the day before you plan to use them so they can take in as much water as possible to prolong freshness. An anti-desiccant can also be sprayed on the foliage once it dries to help the boughs retain moisture.
Adding interest to the greenery can come from a variety of sources. Spindly bare branches that have been clustered together and placed upright in the center of the container add height and texture. They can also be spray-painted white, gold or silver to add pizzazz. Branches from a red twig dogwood are particularly eye-catching.
Clusters of holly berries, nandina berries and mistletoe bring both color and texture to arrangements, as do pine cones, lotus seed pots, acorns and dried hydrangea blooms. Ornaments, colorful ribbons and bows, and apples, pears, pomegranates or other fruit can be tucked in and around the arrangement to add further interest.
The only thing left to add is a dusting of snow to make your holiday display glisten, but that isn’t my department. Until next week, happy gardening.
— Irland, a member of the Limestone County Master Gardeners, can be reached at kippirland@hotmail.com. Visit https://mg.aces.edu/limestone for more information on the Limestone County Master Gardeners.
