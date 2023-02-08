We Owls like to glide all over Limestone County. Aside from the traffic jams of people going to work, early morning can be so surprising. One pleasant surprise was the monthly Limestone County Sheriff’s meet and greet. Meeting at the Sheriff’s Rodeo Hall out on Highway 99 were dozens of fellow Limestonians. Anyone who wanted to gathered to meet the Sheriff, drink coffee, and have a doughnut. Luckily, a window was open, so I listened in from my perch.
Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin speaks with confidence, humor, and self-deprecation. In response to compliments on the idea to have such a monthly meeting, he observed that it was one of his most important projects. “This way people know who you are. They trust someone they’ve had a chance to meet. They’ll feel more confident to report something to someone they trust.” The citizenry met not only the Sheriff, but several Sheriff’s deputies and staff. “The only person required to be here is me,” said Sheriff McLaughlin. “The others you see here come voluntarily, either before or after a shift. On their own time.” That was impressive. It showed there was real morale in the Sheriff’s Office. Hearing what the deputies said that day was proof that genuine teamwork, care, and a firm desire to do right was alive and well.
What could help make things better? “We are growing so fast as a county,” the Sheriff responded, “So our county needs to plan ahead for our Office. Our response times to calls are targeted to national standards. With more and more people moving here, we use response times to gauge how well we are doing. We need to keep people properly protected, so we need to look ahead and plan for it.” This was smart. Looking ahead, we all know that infrastructure, roads, and utilities must be expanded. What about all the additional county sheriff’s staff and equipment needed to keep Limestone safe? If every one of the sworn officers is committed every day, what kind of quality of life does this offer them? The Sheriff pointed out during the recent cold weather snap literally every officer, including himself, were committed to road actions. That kind of overreach can lead to frustration and burnout. What about training? Lots has been said recently about proper training for officers. In view of the constant changes in criminality, modern equipment to fight crimes, and mental health awareness, officers need plenty of proper, professional training. If officers are kept constantly on patrol, good training suffers.
A bright note happened before my Owl’s Eye. One gentleman came up carrying two giant bags of stuffed teddy bears. He wanted to donate them to the Sheriff’s ‘teddy bears for kids’ project. The Sheriff said, “These are for kids my officers encounter when they’re out on patrol. Especially in domestic situations, it helps keep a scared little kid calm if he’s handed a teddy bear to hold. We want them to learn not to be afraid of law enforcement officers.”
Further discussions covered lots of ground as people came and went. What a spontaneous, open, and friendly atmosphere. The discussions were genuine, people met their neighbors, and especially met those sworn to protect them. Ingenious.
“One of our most important projects is sending an officer to speak about our mission at schools. We support the SROs in each school. A lot of people don’t know that we run free gun safety clinics, on our own time. We show how to properly store weapons, and general safety in handling. People can follow our Facebook page for upcoming firearms safety classes and other things. We hope to start back in the spring and have a few between then and fall,” our Sheriff added. “We know there are lots of concerns out there, and we try our best to answer each and every call. But we have to make hard choices, and try to prioritize our responses.”
Deputies and the Sheriff are all aware of the need for experienced officers, with current training, and adequate numbers. We who read this know our job, and that’s to get our county to support a well-paid, professional Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff McLaughlin is doing his best to expand awareness of his mission, develop confidence in his force, and work closely with other agencies. For instance, he gave kudos to the ‘outstanding Limestone Child Advocacy Center’. We need to reward this active, safety-conscious team with our best support. We should target funding for training and more trained professionals for our quickly growing county. If you’d like to meet real professionals, stop by the Sheriff’s meeting. You’ll appreciate their special badge of honor.
