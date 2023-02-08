Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Rain showers this evening, then becoming windy with a steady rain overnight with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening, then becoming windy with a steady rain overnight with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.