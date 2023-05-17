If the Antiques Roadshow, a hallmark of public television, has done anything, it has made Americans aware of their history. Recently, the roadshow visited the Deep South in Baton Rouge, La. Many an Alabamian went there with grandpa’s vintage banjo on their knee, including your Owl correspondent. As I flew from tree to tree of LSU’s Rural Village and Garden — from appraiser to appraiser — I enjoyed a cool, gigantic oak-tree-lined park full of smiling faces. There, amid transplanted vintage houses, people lined up to have their family treasures assessed.
One lady brought a North American map from 1820, which roughed out what our ancestors thought of the vast lands of the Louisiana Purchase. Remember, the Lewis and Clark expedition had only recently come back to report on its vast prairies, mountains and rivers. Others brought dolls of exceptional beauty, sensitively made by expert artists in Germany and Spain. A giant country-style doll house created by a doting father for his beloved child could have held all the Louis 16th dollhouse furniture of another guest. A huge brass goose, 19th century scientific instruments to measure eyesight, opera glasses, and an 1890s aerial map of New York City were all there. This latter map offered an “owl’s eye view.” I wondered how they made it, as there was no way to photograph the city from the sky back then.
All of these tokens of the past were of value — either monetarily, historically or sentimentally. Many folks commented on how they wished they’d asked grandma and grandpa what the significance of some things were. No one ever asked the original collector while she lived about the Southwest Indian baskets which adorned one house. How we learn about the past is how we learn about ourselves.
This is why we need to see our past not as a concrete tombstone, but rather as an evolving revelation. The more we know about what — and who — made us what we are today, the more we can hope for a better future. A book called “History Stories of Alabama” from 1927 said this about Reconstruction after the Civil War. In a segment titled, “Ghosts that Saved the South” we read: “Almost all the negroes loved their old masters, and they were just as loyal to them as they had been when they were slaves. Often, however, the ‘carpet-baggers’ would cause a negro to turn against the white people and do things which he should not have done.”
The carpetbaggers were described as interested only in “getting something for themselves, burning homes, cotton and plundering.”
“So many outrages were placed upon the (Southern) people that they were forced to do something to save their property and protect their women and children.”
The Southern whites, the article says, to defend themselves made use of a society created in Pulaski, Tenn., called the Ku Klux Klan.
“The members of the Klan usually rode horses, and the horses also wore white robes. As they rode along country roads or through towns, (Klansmen) made dismal noises or rattled dry bones. This was usually enough to make a ‘carpet-bagger’ take to his heels. Only in this way was the South able to restore order. The men who formed this society were real patriots and the work done by them was a necessary one. After the people of the South could elect their own officers and, in this way, protect themselves, the Klan was no longer needed and died out. Let us not forget, though, that the ghosts in white robes protected the homes and property of the people at that time.”
Thus were domestic terrorist murders by the KKK described, as “bone rattling.” This text book was once Alabama State property, officially acquired by the state purchasing board for use in public schools. This book is delusional history. Worse, it is a lie, for it is a study in massive factual omission. This Alabama history text never once discusses slavery. It is like teaching swimming without going near the water.
Alabamians treated themselves over generations to such fantasy history. Just like in the fable of “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” no one wants to be the one to say the Emperor’s new suit is only air. Everyone pretends to believe the emperor’s suit is magnificent, while knowing it doesn’t even exist. They pretend, because that’s how you go along and get along. This Owl has discovered some good school boards today are fearlessly, critically evaluating our historical offerings. These boards want our children to learn the truth. Librarians, too, are standing up to those who try to ban further study of significant history.
True history can be tough to swallow. Just like we might find out our ancestors weren’t what we thought, we might find out they were more. History is life, and the more we learn, discern and understand, the better we’ll be. Like a former Alabama State investigator said, “The point of any investigation is to discover the truth. Not to fulfill an agenda. So, you have to be open minded about any new lead, and follow those leads to the truth.” History is like that. That’s why I like the roadshow.
