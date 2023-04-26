Let me tell you about another of my favorite coffee shops in town. Last week, I landed on an outdoor table at the Hi-Plane Coffee Shop on the Square. It is located inside U.G. White’s Hardware store. You can further recognize it by the replica of the Spirit of St. Louis in the window. That was Lucky Lindy’s plane when he first flew nonstop from New York to Paris in 1927. I folded my wings and listened as some wise souls sitting at the café’s outside tables talked about what democracy at the local level was all about.
One of the coffee fans said democracy is a crucial part of a prosperous society. Democracy allows people to have a say in the decisions that affect their lives. It helps them feel a part of the future of their community. He went on to say that problems are usually best dealt with at the local level, where people know the circumstances. However, said his friend, democracy is not a static system that can be simply put in place and left to run smoothly. It requires constant attention and nurturing. This is true, he added, especially at the local level, where people can have the most direct impact on their community. That requires vigilance and action by both individuals and governing city and county officials.
“It’s important that everyone has fair and equal access to voting. In some places, access to voting isn’t equal. This can undermine the democracy. Here’s a couple examples,” he said. “If voting locations are not accessible to people with disabilities, or if they are located far away, or there aren’t enough polling booths, it could dissuade people from voting. Why should someone have to take off work to exercise his rights? Nobody wants to stand in Alabama heat for hours. Likewise, some folks are systematically targeted by voter suppression. I heard if they are unable to obtain certain identification, or can’t read, or are blind, they have no end of trouble voting. Not to mention just getting to the polling booth.”
His buddy nodded and said, “Another way to preserve local democracy is to make sure government decisions are transparent and available to the public. When people feel their government is above board, they’re more likely to trust it. And again, they feel invested in the democratic process. One way to be transparent is by publicizing government meetings. Government officials should be reachable by phone, by email, and especially at meetings. They should always announce decisions they will be making and, when decided, publish those decisions in the newspaper, TV, social media, and other forms of communication.”
“You got that right,” his friend agreed. “When people have access to this information, they are able to make informed decisions and hold their government accountable.”
At this, one of the speakers smiled broadly. “Accountable.”
“Yes,” said the other, “Too many people think once a person is elected, they are there forever. Nobody asks them how or why they did something.”
“So who’s going to follow up on some of these politicians, and the things they do?”
At that, the first commenter said, “The local newspapers, that’s who. Newspapers play an important, I’d even say a vital. role in any democracy. They are like the watchdog. They maintain records of what was promised, said, and agreed to. They are the ones who can prepare good, solid questions to ask at Board meetings and Council get-togethers. They do the research to find out who said what to whom. In fact, good newspapers have sources around town who will give them background on various topics. Keeps government honest. Otherwise, you have some government handout as your only contact with government. Nobody asks any questions. Nobody informs themselves on what their own government is supposed to do.”
“I sure am glad we came to this coffee shop,” said the first. “Nice weather, and did you notice that Owl sitting there the whole time?”
With that, I flew away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.