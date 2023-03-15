I remember great-grandpa Owl telling me about having to dodge Orville and Wilber Wright’s “flying machine” one day at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. At first, Grandpa Owl was stunned. Never before had he seen such a man-made craft in the air! Then he was genuinely happy as he saw the brothers waving their hats and dancing with joy upon safely landing. What a day that must have been.
What a day it was in Huntsville on the first Saturday in March! Thousands of kids and their families flew kites over John Hunt Park. I observed from above as I carefully avoided the gigantic “Space Man” and “Beagle” kites. Of course, hundreds of other kites brought big smiles of Spring to all those beaming, happy faces down below. The AshaKiran “Kite Festival” was just that, a truly fun time. Fun! The festival brought out the whole of North Alabama to fly kites together and enjoy life. Laughing families, rows of food outlets, and smiling, helpful police and fire department officers with displays were on view. Then, too, there was an entire building filled with social service representatives.
As I flew among numerous social services, such as A&M’s social science department, opiate addiction help, and various nonprofits, I was enlightened to see how they care for the lost and forsaken. Help organizations for cerebral palsy patients; caregiver respite (Yes, they need a break, too!); as well as legal, spiritual, mental, and physical assistance were there in abundance. Each representative was well informed and able to explain what they did to help return people whole to society. And to think these groups are a phone call away in a crisis, by dialing 211.
I cruised back home to fly over Limestone County, our mushrooming rooftops, our snaking traffic, our packed strip-malls. Where can a kid fly a kite here? I was pleased to see some movement on making a park where the Pilgrim’s Pride plant used to be. We’ll know real progress has been made there when people call the field something else. Spring is in the air, but where are the kids? We’ve got giant sports fields, but who’s playing there? Birmingham has broken the code somehow. When you visit the fields around what used to be the Sloss Factory, right in the middle of downtown, you’ll find picnic tables filled with families, laughing kids, and kids playing on bikes all over the place. Families having snacks in parks is what shows pride of place, happiness, and a sense of security. Do we have to drive out to Joe Wheeler Park to find a place where such events regularly happen? We have the wide Elk and huge Tennessee Rivers that literally flow through our county, yet there is no commonly used park to watch the rivers roll on by. Credit must be given to our visionaries who see the Pilgrim’s Pride and Farmer’s Market areas as future parks. They’ll be breathing, green “lungs” for the growing urban complex our county seat is becoming. We are not only Athens, but a far, far greater county. We can be so much more. With all this corporate money sloshing around, why can’t each of them endow a park? Maybe even a park on the river?
We have a wealth of river banks. Why don’t we try to develop these as recreation areas? McFarland Park in Florence is a good example of what can be done using the river as a backdrop. Same in Decatur. Wouldn’t it be something indeed if we had a concert at a Limestone riverside park? We got the river, got the river bank. Or what if people here said, “Let’s go have a picnic by the river?” It is almost like you have to be wealthy and own a piece of river property to do what thousands of people in other places can do for free in their public parks. Rivers are restful, peaceful places to watch nature at its best. Why do people feel refreshed after calmly watching the “rolling on the river?”
Of course, having open spaces to come together as a community in a neighborly event is vital to a sense of belonging together, caring for one another. I remember how one Limestone church opened its fields to “rocket day.” That’s where families could set up little rocket launches under safety supervision. Kids were over the moon! Oh, opportunities exist for picnics, and some tables are available such as the park behind the fire station on Hines, Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park, or Swan Creek. One of the proposals by the Athens 2040 committee saw an opportunity for a big open park behind Ro’s Restaurant. On some occasions, groups try to bring community use to our Big Spring Park. Athens State has used its open meadow off Hobbs to great effect. Let’s make some special hometown memories. Our mayor noted recently how we all need to try to bring about and maintain this sense of community. Let’s get together some of the good ideas out there. Let’s do some special events we’ll all remember. We all remember events like the 4th of July, so why not have special events that have Limestone County written on them? We can do it you know. I wouldn’t even mind dodging kites, rockets, or ducks at the river.
