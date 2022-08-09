If I get out and fly around town and county, I find certain things to be mostly true. People are basically nice. They want to help, be considerate, and make life good for all their neighbors. What’s unusual about this is that many people think we are all hopelessly divided. Not so. Here’s why.
Notice I said, “I get out.” That means I leave my nest (remember, I’m an Owl), and go somewhere else where there are real people. I find them and talk to them. What I discover is that they are really charming, interesting, funny, sometimes even fascinating. What a tremendous difference to the “online” version of so-called “meeting people.” Online we often find gripes, mean-spirited comments, and self-consciously clever put downs. You’d think our entire nation was populated by embittered, angry old geezers with zero sense of humor.
Real people are different. I flew to a barbeque the other day. Here are just a few of the nuggets I brought back to the nest to reflect upon. Did you know there is no Republican or Democratic way to fill a pothole? This came up in a discussion on “Why do we care what party a County Commissioner belongs to?” For example, one of those present said we should ask what an aspiring candidate cares about, and what concrete steps they’d take to do it. “I’d be an advocate,” one said. “I’d see to it that we had the proper infrastructure to reflect our needs.” Not one scrap of partisanship do I detect in that observation. After asking people where their concerns are, we discover infrastructure means roads, sewers, bridges, electrical lines, and overpasses. But it is also broadband network access (use of computers), which alone can see our children through modern study. She continued, “Then I’d get out and see to it that our kids are taken care of. Broadband access is important for any of our kids trying to pass school classes these days.” Who can argue with that? If that’s a priority, it shows we are taking care of the next generation. “Mental health and social services are critical. We have so much we can access to help our people. Why aren’t we?” Then followed a discussion of where to look, what programs to pursue, and how to develop an awareness of our county’s social service needs.
Some of us behave as if we live in lonely bubbles. Many of us don’t even know our neighbors. Yet then again, we can try better. Those with a coherent vision will always prevail. Look how this can happen. Have you been downtown? The Farmer’s Market reveals a sense of solidarity, at least for a couple hours, of those trying to form a community. We see by going to that weekly event that food, art, and music all take part to create a nice time for any of us who venture out. Life is more than getting and spending. If we make our routine trips to go shopping into an experience beyond the almighty dollar, we can find joy in even that mundane aspect of life.
We have an endless supply of artists in Limestone County, seeking venues to display their work. Likewise, musicians. With an amphitheater in the future Pilgrim’s Pride Park location, or with the mighty Tennessee River as a backdrop, we can showcase our musical neighbors like prize jewelry. Have I said anything partisan yet? Let’s try to get past that and see how what helps you helps me, too. This is how we become a community. This is how a place gets a character. Cheers go to Athens State University for their anniversary celebrations. Everyone was invited to hear good music, fine commentaries, and shared experiences. And meet real people. Aren’t you glad to know some of the people you just meet by chance? It enriches your life and makes you have much, much more to think about.
Don’t live in fear; live as if the whole world is filled with friends you just haven’t met yet. I have a friend who always reminds us “Life is good.” He means it. I don’t see any mean-spiritedness in anything he says or does. He is kind, welcoming, and a friend whose generosity expands to others, to real people. I wish more could be like him. Get out. Meet real people. You’ll discover life really is good.
