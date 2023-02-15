When you drive by Athens State University’s Founder’s Hall, its huge columns arise behind a chorus of ancient trees. These trees were intended to bring to mind, for those classically minded, the “Groves of Academia.” Great minds, such as ancient Rome’s poet Horace, encouraged us to pause, study, reflect, “And Seek for Truth in the Garden of Academia.” We go to school not because everything is known, but because we want to learn, to seek the truth.
I remember asking some passersby (who were surprised an Owl said anything!) what they most enjoyed about school days. Most recalled the friends they made, the teachers they looked up to, and the things they learned. A couple agreed that what they learned in any of the fields they studied, helped make them who they are today. One teacher made them realize people who once lived long ago had feelings just like us. Another was touched by the history teacher who brought actual documents from “centuries passed” to class. The wrestling coach who showed how strength can be found when all seems lost was another. Still another will never forget the foreign land her teacher took her class to visit. Whatever the subject, honesty and truth were what was important. Finding ways to learn about the truth was the daily goal.
A friend posted a photograph of the ship his ancestor came to America on. Attached to the framed ship’s picture was an entry from the logbook at Ellis Island, signed by the new American, his ancestor. Another pointed to a Florida farm plowed for generations by his relatives. He was proud to have continued the tradition today. Yet now, like his ancestors freed in 1865, he plowed as a free man on his own land. Another planted a tree when his grandchild was born. It is very big today.
We look at the trees and know they will be here long after we are gone. They’ve seen what’s true; they’ve lived through it all. I might not know that massacres took place for no reason other than race in our land, but the trees have been there. They’ve seen it all, at Wounded Knee in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at East St. Louis. They’ve seen it all. It seems a sort of blasphemy when one of these mighty trees was used to lynch someone. Should we be afraid to know what the trees know? Not at all. We might learn something. Let’s be honest and talk about these things. We shouldn’t be afraid. If I know that during the years 1890 to 1920 most mob-rule lynchings in America happened, I’d want to know where and especially why. I’d want to know who committed these crimes, and what motivated them. Seems white mobs then were not at all afraid to have their pictures taken with their victims strung up on a giant tree. They wanted to strike dread and fear into others who would want to avoid the same fate. Why did this happen? Might it not have been to keep Blacks from claiming elementary rights all Americans should have? Shouldn’t we know why? Did it come from nowhere, or might it come again? Yes, there’s the danger. If we don’t face difficult questions from our past, we might well do it again. Of course, we can color the past with rose colored lenses. We can even lie about our past and pretend, if it will make us feel better. But it won’t be true. Three known people were lynched in Limestone County since the Civil War. We rightly condemn the depredations in Athens allowed by Colonel Turchin during that war, but fail to note abuses visited upon our own minority citizens. The Judge James Horton statue on the square is a start to correct this. Maybe our historical sites under development at Trinity and Fort Henderson will address some of this history. Maybe. What will always be there will be the trees, watching over us, reminding us that something once happened here, and they know the truth. We need to reflect, in the Groves of Academia, on such things.
