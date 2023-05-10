Flying over I-65, I saw lines of moving vans going up and down the highway. The end of the school year means time to move. Almost all companies, and the government, put their transfers on the road to new homes once school is out. I imagine, watching happy and bittersweet kids file out of class on their last day of school, that many are leaving their friends. What will the future be like in their new, far away homes?
Lots and lots of those moving are coming here to our little county on the Tennessee River. I decided to flit down to an overhanging oak and listen in as a Realtor was finishing up telling a prospective buyer about a house here in Limestone County.
“You’ll love it here. Kids will make new friends, and the weather is warm most of the year. So, do you have any questions?”
“Yes. The weather’s nice. A couple things I wonder about. Do you have recycling here?”
“We’re setting up a place you can drop recycling off if you live in the county. All but glass.”
“We drop it off? No glass?”
“You can take that to Madison County.”
“I see. My mom’s living with us. What’s this I hear about a Wellness Center pool?”
“Oh, that’s being updated. It’ll be open sometime soon. Just a few months or so, I’ve heard.”
“Soon? A few months?”
“A few months … it seems. In the meantime, you can go to Madison County’s.”
“My wife works from home. Surely Wi-Fi covers the whole county?”
“Uh, not yet.”
“That’s soon, too, right?”
“Right! Very soon. What my daughter did here during the pandemic is drove to Starbucks and sat outside to do homework and attend classes online. She could also sit outside the library.”
“I’m glad you have a good public library with Wi-Fi.”
“Yep, we all like it. Not a lot of controversy over the books yet.”
“Why would there be controversy? But anyway, I’m working at one of the corporations near the Arsenal. What’s driving time there?”
“Oh, it takes a while, but highways 72 and 565 zip you right there.” The realtor said brightly.
“That’s what I once heard about Washington D.C.’s, highways,” the homebuyer grimly noted. “They didn’t zip. Traffic stood dried-glue still in a haze of fumes. Snarled traffic moved like a dead horse during rush hours. And that’s without accidents! I drove here on 72 yesterday around 4:30. I’m guessing it’s over an hour to get home?”
“Not at all, I don’t think,” wondered the realtor.
“Who’s responsible for taking care of these things?”
“Depends on who you ask — city council, county commission, some company, the hospital,” the realtor speculated.
The potential buyer was adamant. He said, “What would happen if somebody asked these questions in the local paper? Who would answer, ‘I’m responsible for the pool, he is for the roads, she is for the wi-fi, that group is responsible for the recycle?’ Who’d say, ‘This is when these concerns will be accomplished?’” he asked.
“I haven’t seen that happen lately,” the realtor responded.
Looking forlorn, the buyer concluded, “I wonder, if the answer to most of my questions are, ‘Go to Madison County,’ I might as well just move to Madison County.”
