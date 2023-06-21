What a wonderful experience to attend the first ever North Alabama Airfest at Pryor Field Airport! Thousands witnessed a sky show to remember. From “Silver Wings” parachutists who arrived from the air during the National Anthem, to mighty flying aircraft of many generations, Limestone County displayed what it could do.
The viewers came to know what I, your observing Owl, enjoy every day: the thrill and exhilaration of flight. Crowds of happy, celebratory people walked from static aircraft displays, to informative booths, to viewing stands to watch incredible aerial acrobatics one right after the other. Limestone County Commissioner Colin Daly, together with Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, are to be celebrated for their vision in helping sponsor this tremendous show. Folks of all ages, especially young future aviators, were warmly welcomed.
“Pryor Field is a hidden gem in North Alabama with ample development opportunities,” airport manager Adam Fox said.
Fox isn’t kidding. His efforts alone will bring more than 300 new positions to the airport, not to mention the myriad support companies this new hub will spark. One Aviation Cargo start-up even explained their goal of flying products all over America and Canada. No doubt, the sponsors’ goal of making citizens aware of how aviation impacts us in profitable and progressive ways was on stellar display. Athens and Snead State highlighted ASU’s Aerospace Systems Management degree, and Snead’s FAA-approved Power Plant and Air Frame technology courses. The Commemorative Air Force, flight clubs, aircraft modeling and a host of other enthusiasts lined a well-selected special interest booth array. May I pun you and say things can only go up from here!
Here was a genuine P-40 Warhawk, recovered from where it had been shot down in the jungle in World War II. This vintage airplane, carefully restored after its war, flew by as if it rolled off the line yesterday. Just as when it shot down two Japanese aircraft, it could still flash by in a grueling test of its abilities. At almost 300 miles per hour, it could twist in the sky and fly barely a few feet above the ground. Crowds cheered encouragingly as it roared past. This spectacle was stunning testimony to those who built it in 1941, and the wonder workers who restored it to flight today.
This was the fighter of our American “Flying Tiger” volunteers who helped defend China from naked Japanese aggression. It remained our Air Corps’ mainstay until 1943. In fact, this was the very model plane which our Tuskegee Airmen learned to fly in their first seven months. As if that wouldn’t astound, a bi-plane of World War I vintage certainly did. Painted like the Red Baron’s, this aircraft performed marvels of bullet flights straight up, then as if losing all power, would corkscrew down and down. Everyone caught their breath until it would swoop upwards from its torque dive at the last minute.
Everyone, little kids to older fans, were fascinated by the ‘Ice Man’ and ‘Maverick’ lookalikes. These impersonators, complete with pilot flight suits, began the event by racing one another in a Corvette versus Lamborghini along the whole runway. (Maverick won!) These gents were around the whole time for friendly, smiling photos and camaraderie.
Speaking of that, it seemed that veterans’ organizations were well represented. “Vets like Us,” who sponsored the memorial in Decatur, and even a driver to VA appointments, were present. You could find aviators talking to infantry “grunts,” recounting their days past.
The fun in the air went on and on. A team was there specifically to encourage young women into aviation. The flight show was constant and well run. Hovering over every discussion was the roar of the crowd whenever a flight zoomed past. In fact, a Vietnam-era Huey helicopter was available for rides. Many’s the retired soldier who commented on flying in those, once upon a time. Even the Limestone sheriff’s helicopter was there to see. The awe-inspiring barnstorming flights were mellowed by a serene, violin and piano accompanied flight of a magnificent glider. Its pilot had once flown for eight and a half hours across the Alleghenies … without the use of an engine!
Everyone, and each of the static display planes, had a story, and in fact, many. The aircraft model used to carry parachutists into D-Day was surrounded by pilots. They explained how it had been modified since the war. The parachutist’s “jump door” was modified so that passengers could walk down a staircase when the plane went into commercial service. One American fighter was like those used in the motion picture “Tora! Tora! Tora!” The moviemakers used just such an old American plane, cut off the section behind the cockpit, and replaced it by replica features of a Japanese Zero. So when you see the movie again, remember that!
One pilot of a barnstorming airplane which flew circles and dives to colored smoke trails designed and worked three years on the plane in his garage. He did this after his day job as a cook!
Bravo Limestone County for this memorable, and soon to be annual airshow. It was fantastic, fun and informative. This is what brings thousands specifically to see us. It should help us all be informed and enthusiastic community members with a bright future.
What a day, what an omen of good things to come. I quite literally saw a real red-tailed hawk fly unexpectedly by just as the Silver Wings parachutists jumped in with the American flag.
So like my fellow “aviator,” I’ll sail away to the sound of the National Anthem which played as he winged his way past the astounded crowd.
