You will not find a more profound book. As you know, we Owls like to hover around libraries. This Owl chanced to read over one librarian’s shoulder. She was reading “On Tyranny,” by Professor Timothy Snyder. He’s the author of critically acclaimed histories of modern Eastern Europe and the Holocaust and a respected Professor of History at Yale University. Snyder provides “Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century” on how to recognize the development of tyrannies. In this slim volume resides truth.
It is, after all, truth that is the first target of tyrannies. Professor Snyder quotes a Polish dissident under Communism who noted, “In Politics, being deceived is no excuse.” This book is a warning.
You’ll discover how disinformation, falsehoods which manipulate understanding and reality, characterized both the Nazis’ and Soviets’ growth to power. Fear is manufactured. Dangers are said to be everywhere. Enemies are constantly plotting the demise of the tyrant’s followers, be it party, race, or select group.
We read examples of how disinformation is practiced today by Russian oligarchs and others. Only the leader and his henchmen can “save” a population, thus everything must be subordinated to them. People must give up their security, justice, and even truth in service of the unquestioned ruler. The Nazi dictator’s goal was to rekindle a lost golden age of racial purity, which never existed. To do this, they would get rid of all who were opposed, or “different.” Or, the dictator was Soviet Communist inspired. Communism promised a “scientifically proven” golden future age. Thus, anything — security, justice, or truth — was to be subordinated to what would bring about this future heaven-on-earth. When even researched, indeed observable, truth is rendered “unknowable,” then fascists or other deceivers can start to prevail. Contrary news reports are called “lies” or “fake news;” contrary opinion is called “treason.” Everything becomes politicized. Loyalty to these fantasy goals becomes more important than honesty and ethical practices. No one can question the leader’s goals, or he is called disloyal. No longer do professionals follow their historical ethics, rather everything must pass the loyalty or obedience test. The question all must answer in anything they do is, “How does it make the leader, party, or organization look?,” rather than, “Is it right or wrong?” Style overcomes substance. Even language itself becomes politicized. Chanting and slogans become substitutes for reasoned discussion. Words begin carrying meanings that identify loyalty, or not. Privacy becomes less and less possible when everything must be proven loyal. Such tyrants cry, “No one can demand privacy when security is at risk!” All must be surrendered, be it democracy, law, justice, or honesty and integrity. All must be sacrificed on the altar of tyranny.
Snyder shows how opportunity and terrorism are employed by budding tyrants. Hitler used the opportunity of the Reichstag’s fire of 1933 to eliminate all German democratic freedoms in order to “protect” the German people. The first concentration camps came about as a result of the “Enabling Act” which swept away all German democratic protections and law. Soon, the lawlessness in those camps spread to all Germany, then to all of conquered Europe.
Snyder, ever the historian, employs the wisdom of those who experienced the growth and flowering of tyrannies. We hear from George Orwell, Vaclav Havel, and Hannah Arendt. Each observed the growth of these cancers. They serve, together with Professor Snyder, as wise “doctors” to advise us how best to recognize vile dictators and their practices. They then show us how to oppose them.
Snyder warns us not to fall for a con artist who claims he’ll revive some misty past, when all was wonderful and good. Such populist appeals make us no longer seek true history, but an imagined past which never existed. Beware lies that make us feel good. He warns, as well, of proponents of the starry, promised future which can change with a whim. This type of lie can lead to hating those who won’t pretend to go along with the con artist; where chants take the place of honest investigative reports. Read this short, extremely clear book to see the dangers of tyranny: “On Tyranny,” by Timothy Snyder; Tim Duggan Books: New York: $7.99 paperback.
This book could be a great addition to any Limestone County high school history class, or a seminar at Calhoun. I’ll fly by and ask you about it, if you talk to Owls!
