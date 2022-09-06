Imagine for a minute this scene: You are a little kid. You don’t know where you’ll be next year. The parents you’re living with are not your permanent family. You fear making friends at school because you know you won’t see them again next year. Next year you’ll be gone again, leaving for another place, another family. You fear the outside world so much you act out, trying to get someone to pay attention to something you can’t even express in words. You await the car that will take you away. Your worldly possessions in a trash bag, you await your next life-altering move. You are a foster child.
This hypothetical child, you, is in foster care. Why? This Owl recently fluttered down to Swan Creek Park next to the old Athens high school. There, I chanced to meet some of the most loving and caring people among us. They are the foster parents, gathered to raise money in a lunch plate fundraiser for their cause, which serves by taking care of unwanted and abused children. As they said, “Foster care is a temporary service provided to children who cannot remain in the home with their parents or caregiver due to physical abuse, sexual abuse, neglect, or maltreatment.” Hard, tough realities for someone who is only a child.
I spoke to one of these foster parents. He was young, optimistic, and quite open. When I asked how they were supported as a non-profit, he pointed out that was a tough question. A fundraiser, like this barbecue lunch plate, was one. Some local support through the Department of Human Resources was another. “Any help from the state or federal governments?” Little, he said, and even what they do provide diminishes with time. “Why do you think that is?” I inquired. “A lot of people won’t support us because they think the money isn’t spent on the kids, but on personal items, or illicit things. They think there’s no oversight.” I was stunned, and almost afraid to ask the next question.
“With the change in rulings on abortion, there will be more children who need help. Have you heard whether you’ll be getting more money to support even more foster parents now? The influx of kids will be coming soon.” He had no answer.
My guess is that this vital — by that I mean life-affirming — foster service to our community is in urgent need of real support. They need money. They need more foster parents. They need to become as well known as the fire department. In fact, they are arguably the true front line first responders. Can you imagine, a child is born of some random sexual act to a couple who might not even know one another’s name? They couldn’t care less about that child. They could perhaps give fetal alcohol syndrome as a “gift of life.” A kid might be born who has an addicted mother or disappearing father. Our society doesn’t care to spend the money, resources, or personal commitment to help this abandoned little one. So father takes off, mom has the kid, and neither cares to keep it. There’s your “family values” for you. If the child isn’t pitched in a dumpster, it has an equally horrid future. The child goes, though a legal process, “into the system.” There, with some of the kindest people in the world, they are at least temporarily brought into a stable home. Or not. With little community or financial support, there’s not only a lack of foster parents, but trained professional oversight. Trained professionals would be able to see a child is properly cared for in loving homes. A few do so now, but are overworked tremendously. My guess is most people don’t anticipate the consequences of more births. It is not that they don’t care. They don’t know. Now is the time to learn and act.
We’ve reached a crossroads in our society. As Alabamians, we are masters of out of sight, out of mind.” We’re all for giving birth. This makes us feel good about ourselves; that we are pro-life. But what then? Let’s not deceive ourselves. Everyone remembers the many, lined up, tiny crosses on the roadside representing 3,000 daily abortions. Many of those will now be our children. Who will take care of them? Will we?
We need to alert our congress men and women, our commissioners, and city councilors to prepare. We need to see to it our places of worship are prepared to pay — with time, money, effort, and personal commitments — for what it takes to secure at least a basic decent life for kids who otherwise would never have been born. Find out ways you can help. Ask Maria Tyler, President of the Limestone County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association. She can be contacted at (256) 777-9900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.