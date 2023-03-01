We Owls read with dread about random acts of violence. We flutter past windows where people are glued to reports about murder most foul in every part of our country. People shoot one another dead at malls, at home, at school. Nothing and no one really seems to want to make this stop. Oh, people say they want their kids to be safe but not if it means voting against a doom-saying politician who loves his donations from gun lobbies. Gun owners once taught their kids how to handle a weapon safely, how to shoot for game and target practice. They kept their weapons safely stored, locked in a safe, and locked at the trigger. Now we find angry, fearful people using incredibly easy-to-access guns to shoot people down who are different, or their schoolmates, or their families, or themselves. Mass murders of people in once-safe places happen every week.
Imagine how pleasantly surprised I was when I drifted by a nearby school last week. Our local schools were celebrating Random Acts of Kindness week. Athens High School Student Council Association sponsor Nicole Taylor said. “We encourage every student at AHS to participate in packing a gift bag (for the Full Tummy project). Throughout the packing period, hundreds of students will come through the line to help out. I hope that helping with Full Tummy teaches students the importance of putting service above self and giving back to their community. Furthermore, packing for Full Tummy gives students perspective on what problems exist in their community and how they can help.”
What an incredibly good, concrete act for all to participate in. And AHS wasn’t alone. Other schools around the county encourage kids to compliment someone who deserves praise, to visit a lonely person, to encourage others, or send a thank you note. The list goes on and on. My favorite is “Make kindness the norm.” Oh, I really enjoyed seeing this in action. Then I read about this phenomenon in more detail. Grown-ups have joined in. They are encouraged to visit a senior or invite one over. Make amends with those from whom you are estranged. Ask someone about their day. Send a surprise gift. Visit a senior center and have dinner or lunch with someone, or drop off a book you liked. Remember to contact those without friends or family anymore. Write a letter. (This last might require some research. In ancient times, people used a device called a pen and, on a flat surface called paper, wrote kind things. Ask a grandma what this is all about.)
I’ll bet you could fill in ideas from your everyday activities. Offer up your place in line to someone. Wave at a passing car. Help a mom take care of her kids in a store. Volunteer to coach baseball or be an umpire. Teach a class on something you know well. (I’ve flown by and admired knitters, bakers, historians, and writers doing this!) Take a class on something you’ve always wanted to learn! There are numerous places where this can be done. Try to get some guidance from your local library, Athens State, or Calhoun. They can tell you about Lifelong Learning class opportunities. Teach a swimming class, or form a club. Join a fitness group at the pool. Do you have any idea how many clubs exist around here? You can find loads of such opportunities. Play chess. One VFW group organized a pulled pork sale. A man came up, paid for one, then said, “Keep the money and the pork. I just want to help you do your mission for others.” Find companions who might be interested in forming a club if you have a particular interest, such as hiking or traveling. Dr. Robert Glenn, the former President of Athens State University, formed a club that reads and discusses Sherlock Holmes stories. This club is still in existence after many years. Our Limestone libraries, our Athens Main Street Project, our Keep Athens/Limestone Beautiful group, and many other places seek volunteers. Join up! You’ll do something you like and make new friends. Play music for people who don’t hear live presentations. Offer your talents to clubs, to meetings, or anywhere.
After all, isn’t that what random acts of kindness are all about? A great song once asked, “All the lonely people, where do they all come from?” They often come from wherever people are afraid, whether justly or unjustly. If I quit doing what makes me or others happy, I draw more and more into myself. My only contact with the outside becomes, too often, a dark web Mephistopheles or fear-mongering news.
Don’t be like that. Reach out to someone you never knew. Buy the next guy in line a coffee. A friend’s dinner was paid for by a family in line behind him at checkout in a restaurant recently; he then paid for the couple behind them! Ask if you can help with a gardening club, or help cut the old guy next door’s grass. Take a minute and meet the people on your street. Drop by and take a cake to a neighbor. One thing we can all do more of: smile.
