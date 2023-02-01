Word in the air these days is all about the old rocket at the Alabama Welcome Center on Interstate 65. Some say it is too old, while others say it needs repair. Since we Owls are the only ones who can sit at the very top of the rocket, let me advise on what I saw from up there.
Almost every tourist driving south down I-65, bypassing Athens on their way to Buc-ees, will notice this rocket. “Geez. That’s big. I wonder if that’s the one that went to the moon?” Others, Alabamians driving North to buy Tennessee school-supporting lottery tickets, say, “Get a load of that. That is one big rocket!” Science lesson concluded, what do we Owls deduce from this?
Having the rocket at the Welcome Center was a good idea. A rocket emphasizes something we Alabamians can be proud of. Our NASA facility at Redstone Arsenal is a wonder of research. Together with the other NASA sites, Redstone brought humanity to the moon. Next stop is Mars! To get to this pinnacle, we drew engineers, scientists, and other dedicated, educated people to our state. We are slowly, slowly gaining a new reputation. New arrivals carry none of the baggage of Alabama’s race-baiting past in their trunk. Things are changing. Just an idea might be this. Why not replace the current rocket with a giant water fountain? The fountain could be lit-year-round, symbolizing the exhaust flames of spacecraft. Poised above the fountain would be an electrically lit vinyl rocket, aiming toward a gigantic, beaming, smiling Moon! People would see it from miles away. Welcome to Alabama everybody!!! No doubt what that monument’s all about!
It has been a long, hard slog to get Alabama where we are today. We now have Alabamians going to school together, no longer formally separated by race. Can you imagine a modern company wanting to set up shop in a place where people aren’t at least formally treated with equality? Still, our social system is well behind many American states. Though we glow with rocketry in Huntsville, we remain cellar dwellers on many measures of health and social well-being statewide. Why this remains so is because certain powers that be want it to remain that way. For instance, if suddenly certain taxes were fair, we’d find health, education, and social services we never knew we could produce. Luckily, some local planners are trying to overcome inertia. Wise education initiatives long demanded have finally been acted upon, apartments are coming, and young, Local Ambassadors’ initiatives sponsored by Athens Main Street will serve all of us.
But I’m an Owl. I’ve noticed how many visitors are astounded at how we can put a rocket on the moon, but can’t manage traffic flow at rush hour. Where are the engineers who anticipate road jams years ahead of the construction of thousands of new Limestone homes? Our new arrivals will also see that we might not worship rockets, but Alabama certainly worships guns and locking people up. Is worship too strong a word? Every week we hear of young kids bringing real guns to school. Then too, our prison conditions are condemned. Why? Why ask why? You know by now that no politician will touch these subjects with a stagecoach whip. Of course, new Alabamians who will fill these new houses won’t be afraid to touch the subjects. They’ll wonder how we put up with letting unsecured guns belonging to uncaring parents and untrained gun-toters appear all over our roost for so long. Ask almost any concerned parent around. They’ll tell you what they really think of our gun worship, as they send their children off to school, hoping they’ll come home alive.
So we remain a county oriented to outer space. Our education system will be greatly tested to fill the ranks of those companies and government organizations which come here. They will hire the best. We want the best for our little ones, and surely will do all we can to see to it in Limestone County. Help all our fellow Alabamians reach for the stars, and not get shot dead in a random drive by, or during grade school. Even an Owl knows a good education in a safe school lowers our crime rate. Then we can zero in on educated criminals. We need to place more rockets on distant planets, not crosses and flowers on school steps.
