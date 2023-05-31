It is quiet on Memorial Day morning. Only birds perched nearby make any sounds to let a visiting Owl know there is life in our cemeteries. Later in the day speeches, memorials and wreath-laying will occur. All to remember those who gave the last, full measure of devotion to defend our country.
What remains after the commemorative events are over? Who is there to remember these fallen? A father, a mother, brother and sister know they are gone, never to be seen again in this world. A wife knows she’ll never have a child by her now dead husband, or husband by his war-killed wife. This is what lends a particular poignancy to a memorial in Boalsburg, Penn.
A bronze statue of three sisters commemorates forever their bringing flowers to their father, Reuben, and brother, Amos’s, graves. Amos was shot dead at Gettysburg, while their father Reuben, an army doctor, died of disease shortly before. We see these three women as together they bend down to place the flowers. Or are they supporting one another, the pain of their hearts cast on their faces? Civil War claimed all their family. Lost were the menfolk’s lives and the sisters’ future was changed forever. Why these women were memorialized would come to touch us all. After they placed flowers to their relatives at the graveyard, they continued. They went on, placing more garlands on all the graves of those who’d died in wars going back before the Revolution. It was the first Memorial Day.
We continue this tradition because we seem never to be without a need for it. We hope to convey some sense that all this death was worth something. What country could demand of its citizenry bravery, even bravery unto death, unless it was somehow worth it? We read of misbegotten efforts, of wars without meaning by any tortured of the greater good. Imagine the Hessian soldiers sent to America, rented out by their overlord to fight for the English King. Were their deaths worth it? It is true that many of them simply melted away from their British Army units, to become Americans once the Revolution was over and won. It is up to us to ask who among our fallen died in vain.
Loss of anyone, under any circumstances, especially if unwarranted, unfair, or wrong, is pain beyond measure for those who must live on after their funeral. How much better to celebrate them alive, happy and helpful, living on to a grand age? We can all be of help here. Call out, denounce anyone who speaks too easily of shooting as a solution. Don’t let a day go by without doing something to care for those who are left after all the flags are furled. Congratulations to our veterans in the VFW who see to it that the wounded, helpless and forgotten living are cared for. How good of the people of Boalsburg that they feel proud of their now memorialized sisters who wanted to remember those lost. Remembering the lost in wars on Memorial Day helps those who must remain here, continuing to live in this vale of tears. Their hearts are broken. Perhaps that is why a veil of tears appears to cover the three sisters’ statue when it rains.
