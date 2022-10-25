As any intrepid, candy-seeking kid will tell you, ghosts are scary because they’re invisible. It’s that time when all the little tykes and owlets of Limestone County are dressing up like ghouls, ghosts, and goblins to get treats. Grown-ups take them door to door, then make small talk while the kids take a small walk and gather candy like squirrels corral nuts. If I come across these disembodied, “invisible” ghosts I go, “Ooooohhhh…scary.” Kids laugh.
Fall colors are everywhere. We Owls surely enjoy the changing colors of our homes up in the oaks, sycamores, pecan, and maple trees. It is like having your house painted while you wait … for free! How all this happens can be read about in science books. It is not scary, but transparent. It is explained for all to see and understand.
Wish that were true of the representatives we in Limestone County choose for office. Our county and town spending is scary because some of it is invisible. Now don’t get me wrong, lots of what our county government does is very good, I guess. I say, “I guess” because so much is not made clear. For instance, we often don’t know where to look for what something costs that our county or city approved. The place where we should find it, in the public minutes of their various meetings, doesn’t always supply it. Or official documents? Where can we look forward to reading the 200- plus-page “planning document” Athens has put together? I wonder what it will contain, or where I can find a copy online? Mayor Marks commented that Athens’ small tome of plans was based on ideas collected from concerned citizens. Good. Now the concerned citizens want to see what concrete actions will occur as a result. Where can we read about it?
But let’s look at what is regularly reported and see if we can discern what our county and city government representatives are up to. We can all access their agendas online. There you see what changes to zoning they make all the time to bring in more and more houses. There you see where they vote on various projects. What’s strange though is that they don’t tell you how much most of it costs. Take training for instance. Training for any job is good. If you go for training, you are hopefully going to learn something important to make you better at your job. Let’s say I want to send engineer X on a training mission. That might be good, or not. To find out, why don’t we do this? Whenever the city or county commission authorizes one of its employees to go for “training,” let’s do this on the agenda. For example, we might say, “Commissioner Jones was approved to go to Orange Beach, Ala., from June 12-15 inclusive, to learn about transparency in government. It will cost $3,000 plus per diem expenses.” That would let us know what our money is being spent for. Sad to note a recent trial revealed that once such a trip to Orange Beach ended up at a casino in Biloxi. How can we keep such things, at least in some small way, from happening? Have the traveler write up a report about his training or conference when he gets back, and make it a public record.
Or how about county and other official vehicles? Did we buy all our representatives a personal car as part of their payment? No. To keep everyone honest, what’s wrong with this idea? Why not use government vehicle lots across the county for all county and city vehicles. When a representative needs one, he goes there, and signs one out. When finished, he signs it back in and drives his own car home.
Or how about that approval for paving on, say, Imaginary Road? Our representatives who publish their weekly Agenda could remark: The Mayor (or County Commissioner) approved $400,000 for paving Imaginary Road after a competitive bid. That’s transparency. When we do that, we build trust in wise stewardship, no?
This Owl, and fellow owl friends, like how our Sheriff has friendly get-together meetings. That way Limestone Countians can share their concerns with him. He takes personal responsibility for his department. Any reason our various commissioners can’t do this? People could go to the “monthly get together” in District 3, let’s say. Or maybe meet at a park in District 2, if District 2 had a park? Transparency. It makes people trust government more. No transparency is what’s scary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.