So here I was, flying around the Alabama Veterans Museum. I landed near two former soldiers talking about days stationed in Germany. It wasn’t all field deployments and cleaning weapons, I discovered.
“The most fun I had was taking part in the German Volksmarches with the family. Those 10 kilometer (6.2 mile) walks through beautiful countryside was an ingenious way to get to know the little towns, people and scenery. Every weekend I’d look in the Stars and Stripes newspaper where dozens of them were listed all over West Germany. The littlest villages would take part, in places you’d never think to visit otherwise. I’d take the kids and head for the hills,” said one.
“Yeah. The Volksmarches were so much fun. You’d start at the town square, or a school, or near some picturesque little bridge over a river. A booth was set up by some local club which organized the walk. Usually, it was some German Scout troop or local community organization which ran it, wasn’t it? What was it, about five bucks to participate?”
“Yeah, and then you got a beautiful medal, ornament, town plaque, or ceramic plate once you completed the walk. All you had to do was walk the route, enjoy the scenery and marked historical locations, sign in at a mid-point station and return. Most of the routes were circular, so you saw so much more. I remember castles, creeks, paths through farmlands, bright hilltops and so much more.”
“The last part when you finished was absolutely the best. They had giant tables set up with local specialties. Roast pig, sausages, potato salad, the works. It was the best way to spend a Saturday anywhere.”
“Did you know they tried that here once? In Elkton, Tenn. I went. It was really memorable. A group from Athens State was involved, too. Anyhow, they laid out the route, set up the tables and organized the whole event. Along the way, all the stores were open.”
“That’s right. It was a major draw in Germany for every store or craftsman along the way.”
“Yeah, people would sit outside with free water and snacks. The organizers had water placed along the route, too, distributed by team members. You were under no rush at all, and could spend as much time somewhere as you wanted. You only had to be back when they closed the entry booth about 5 p.m. You could spend all day on the route, just enjoying yourself. I especially liked the benches permanently placed in particularly quaint overlooks, or near quiet creek sides. Oh, also, in Elkmont they had living history people at several locations. I remember one giant blue house where an owner in the 1800s married several times, and a reenactor told how her husbands all mysteriously disappeared. They also had a couple who told about their ancestors’ lives at a stagecoach stop. In fact, they told this story to Volksmarchers on the front porch of the very stage stop near a disused bridge. What a fun time that was, walking through meadows, seeing animals along the way.”
“I wish they could do that here. Truth be told, I’d love to know more about all those little towns you hear about in west Limestone. Wouldn’t it be something to see the Elk River from points few of us even know exist along that old river? Then there’s south Limestone, which goes out toward the Tennessee. We could start the route at Calhoun, and hear about — or visit — some of the highlights of the college as you walked along. For that matter, Pryor Field could be a stop along the way.”
“All it takes is a little initiative. North Limestone, around Elkmont and Ardmore, is always interesting. A Volksmarch around that area would really be an attraction. The Rails to Trails goes through there, Sulphur Creek Trestle Battlefield is up there too and Veto. Oh, do you remember how the German towns would encourage people to come back every year by making the prizes you get at the end of the walk part of a set?”
“Sure. I still have ornaments from each of the countries of Europe which one little town gave out, one each year.”
“Limestone County could start a Volksmarch at each of its high schools. Maybe start out one a year. The kids could organize it, maybe under the guidance of an Eagle Scout, a social club like the Lions or the VFW. Each of the schools could plan a route around their school area to cover the 6.2 miles, highlighting the natural or historical sites in the area. All the coordination with the police and county officials would be a requirement, as well as the safety planning. You could advertise it all over the county schools, the Limestone Ledger, and all the local papers and TV. Wouldn’t that be fun?”
“Getting out, seeing places most have probably never seen in our own county, making friends in a healthy, outdoorsy way. What a great idea.”
This Owl would love to take part. Wouldn’t you? Who else?
