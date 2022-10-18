We Owls have noticed a strange phenomenon among humans like you lately. People, who have the vocal cords to do so, don’t talk to each other. Oh, now I mean they don’t verbally communicate with each other. No, they prefer to send blips and blasts over social media. Without personal communication, you lose friends. You lose what makes you whole in this world. You make yourself lonely.
Do you have any friends? I saw a cartoon recently. Two ladies sit in a funeral parlor, alone with a casket. One turns to the other and says, “Strange. He had 2000 friends on Facebook.”
People have cabinets full of disembodied “friends” on Facebook, don’t they? I mean, do you have real friends, the kind you see in person? As a matter of fact, think about the very term, Facebook. For the most part, you never even see the face of your “friend” anymore, but a picture of your acquaintance’s dog Fido, favorite booze, or football team. The only face you see might be a “selfie,” which is not about you, the viewer, but a validation of the lonely person in the picture.
Lonely? I’d say lonely, yes. Most people on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, who live behind their computers, tend to be seeking something. What might start as an interesting scroll through “what’s happening’ in others’ lives,” becomes a daily habit of mindless scrolling to nowhere in particular. It becomes an hours-long practice; hours online they will never get back in real life. Hours that could be spent with real people. What real people, you might ask? Look around yourself at your house. Each and every day those little kids of yours are growing into adults. Is this how you want them to remember mom and dad, the “backs” which sat all the time at a computer? Or, rather than sending “Praying for you” to your friend facing an operation in the hospital, why not pay a real visit? Do you ever wonder why your friend posts endless self-affirming notices? Happy people don’t need endless reassurance that all is well.
For that matter, what about the endless rants online among your “friends?” You know who I mean. Cousin Bob screams because he’s mad at the immigrants. Aunt Polly bellows because she’s mad at Cousin Bob’s opinions about the immigrants. You fill in the reason, but you get my point. It is not that Cousin Bob and Aunt Polly really care enough to pound their chests about such things; it is because they feel completely voiceless. They carry on at tiresome length about some cause or complaint, because they believe their viewpoint means nothing in a game that’s rigged against them. What they need is a real friend.
Why not go meet somewhere? I mean really meet. Ask your friend to see you at a Lawler’s, or Ro’s, or Revive Café. Whenever I do that, I find out how genuinely happy people are to meet someone “in the flesh,” so to speak. The friendly get-togethers go on and on, because we both experience the simple human joy of pleasant conversation. Conversation, now there’s a concept. You see, conversation is the opposite of Facebook or Instagram. On Facebook the one sentence or two that passes for “discussion” is just that. So, people get frustrated, and slowly they become angry. People sound mad all the time on social media because they are, because they know they’ll never really communicate with those at the other end of the electronic leash. You never get to explore the validity of a point, or the reason someone feels the way they do when your communication is a line from me, a counterblast from you. We become ships passing in the night.
Not so with conversation in person. When you sit down with someone across from you, and talk to them, what you usually find is kindness, and even listening. What you will find is that you are remarkably happy, and wonder why you didn’t do this sooner, or more often. Conversation is a real way to make friends.
In the 17th century they closed down coffeehouses because plots and conspiracies began there. People met because they knew something was wrong with the way life was, and wanted to change it for the better. Who knows what might start in a simple meeting in a booth at a coffee shop near you? Just drop into a place where you can meet people. It will change your world for the better.
