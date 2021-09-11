If you’re like me, you have embraced the world of emojis. You may even be an enamored habitual user. You probably have your favorites. I know I have mine.
Emojis enhance and streamline life. They communicate so much with just one click of the keyboard. You know what they say about a picture being worth a thousand words. That goes triple for the brown pile of poop emoji.
Am I right?
But just like most of the magnificent and wondrous things on the internet today, emojis aren’t perfect.
They promise so much, but they fail to deliver on various levels, not the least being the colored heart emojis.
Red is agreeably the best used and best-known color for hearts. It’s the nature of things. Hearts are inherently red.
But what color would you choose next as the premiere shade for expressing your heartfelt emoji-ness? I’m guessing it wouldn’t be blue, green, orange, yellow, purple, black, white or brown.
The colors I just listed are available as heart emojis.
Notice the gaping hole in this illogical great eight. Do you note something obvious missing?
I know I do.
Pink, people. The answer is pink.
There is no pink heart emoji available for those of us who long to connote pink-love vs. red-love, which obviously varies greatly in scope, strength and fortitude — especially and most obviously on Valentine’s Day.
Pink is friendship love. Red is “I love you" love. The other colors have their own connotations, but none communicate pink love as well as pink.
I can’t tell you how many times I’ve searched through the entire library of heart emojis, looking for that elusive pink one, only to be thwarted into choosing red, yellow, blue or purple as an alternative.
Each color has certain associations and connotations specific to its particular hue. Pink and hearts, aren’t they as closely linked as blue and sky? Green and grass? Yellow and sunshine? White and snow? Black and pepper? Purple and Prince? Orange and oranges? Brown and poop?
Speaking of poop, you don’t see the brown poop emoji going all rogue with purple and yellow counterparts. No one’s using creative license with the poop emoji; why go there with hearts?
We have a veritable rainbow of heart emojis available for the taking, but no pink. No matter that pink isn’t an official color of the rainbow, per se, we are talking in generalities here. Pink is an actual, Crayola-recognized color, just not a color of the rainbow. It should be granted equal time and opportunity in the imaginary world of emojis. Pink deserves our respect.
The void in my life caused by the non-existence of the pink heart emoji bothers me significantly. Has anyone else lost sleep regarding the lack of a pink heart emoji? I feel your pain.
Sigh. Can my life be complete without a pink heart emoji? It’s possible, but I doubt it.
Emojis were invented for the betterment of humankind. They are here to serve us. And in that, we need a pink heart emoji. Not a kissing pink heart emoji. Not three pink hearts in an emoji. Let’s not get all creative. Let’s just give us the real deal.
Please and pretty please, with a pink heart — and maybe a brown poop emoji — on top.
—Pertler is an award-winning syndicated columnist, published playwright and author. Don't miss a slice; follow the Slices of Life page on Facebook.
