Ah, spring! The season of promise. The promise that the cold is gone, the sun is warm and all things green will start to emerge from their winter slumber. It also marks the beginning of some serious yard work.
So far, the average home gardener has planted a few vegetables, began fertilizing various trees and shrubs, laid down fresh mulch, potted up some annuals and has probably done a few laps around the yard with the lawn mower.
These yard chores are pretty standard; however, there are a few practices that often get overlooked. Soil aeration falls into this category. So, what is soil aeration, and how do you know if you need to be thinking about doing it?
Basically, soil aeration supplies oxygen to the top soil for use by crop roots — in this case, turfgrass. There are many benefits of having lawns occasionally aerated, including to reduce soil compaction. Soil compaction is often overlooked, but it is one of the most common problems in Alabama lawns. Diseases, insects, improper watering and lack of fertilizer are often blamed for a lawn’s decline when the real problem is soil compaction.
Soil compaction reduces the air space between particles, impeding the flow of air, nutrients and water to the roots. This causes stress to the lawn, making it unable to compete with weeds and recover from damage and stress. In time, a lawn on compacted soil will require some form of renovation. Soil compaction also contributes to other lawn problems, such as thatch accumulation and weed invasion.
Thatch is a layer of living and dead turfgrass stems and roots located between the soil surface and the green canopy of the turfgrass. It originates from old turfgrass plant stems, stolons, rhizomes and roots that are shed by the plant during the growth and development of new plant parts. This plant matter collects at the soil surface and gradually decomposes. When it accumulates faster than it decomposes, a thatch layer develops.
The most effective type of soil aeration is called core aerification, in which plugs of soil are removed mechanically, leaving holes in the lawn. The aerification procedure loosens compacted soil and increases the flow of water into the soil. Some other benefits include enhancing the oxygen levels in the soil and the stimulation of new turfgrass growth. It also allows fertilizers to reach their intended target — the roots.
Soil aeration is generally used to correct a soil compaction problem, not as a routine maintenance practice. However, if the desired quality for the lawn is very high, consider implementing soil aeration as a routine maintenance practice each year.
The best time to aerify a lawn is when the turfgrass is actively growing, to allow for its rapid recovery. The best time to aerify warm-season grasses such as Bahia, Bermuda, Zoysia, Centipede and St. Augustine is during the summer. Cool-season grasses such as Tall Fescue, Ryegrass and Bluegrass should be aerated in the fall.
There are pros and cons to doing the job yourself. Check prices on renting a machine to aerate the lawn. Often, the cost to rent the machine and the cost to have a professional do it for you is a minimal difference, especially when you take into consideration the labor involved. Aerators can be extremely heavy, making for a hard day’s work. Another argument for having a professional aerate your lawn is that they have the right equipment and the knowledge of how to care for the lawn after it is aerated.
Lawns should be scalped before aerating and watered. Aeration works best when the soil is moist. When doing the process yourself, you have the benefit of mowing, watering and aerating according to your schedule. Also in the plus column is the possibility to save a little cash, depending on the quotes you receive.
If you decide to aerate the lawn yourself, know where cables and underground irrigation systems are located in your lawn. Going for a plug of soil and coming up with a sprinkler head could be a costly mistake.
Leave the plugs on the lawn to decompose and return nutrients to the soil. It may be a little unsightly for a bit, but necessary. If you are going to overseed, take advantage of the added post-aeration air and water flow to help seeds germinate. If not overseeding, a pre-emergent weed treatment can be applied. Do not apply pre-emergent and overseed at the same time as the pre-emergent can hinder seed germination.
Whether you do it yourself or have a professional take care of it for you, soil aeration makes a compacted lawn healthy, lush and will have your neighbors green with envy. Until next week, happy gardening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.