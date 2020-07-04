Few summertime holidays elicit as much excitement in the United States as the Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day. Each year, family, friends and revelers anticipate the arrival of the holiday so they can host barbecues, enjoy the sun, listen to their favorite summertime tunes and commemorate the freedoms afforded by the monumental events that led to the holiday’s establishment.
Independence Day became a federal holiday in 1941, but July 4 has stood as the birth of American independence for much longer. July 4 marks a pivotal moment in the American Revolution. According to PBS, the colonies were forced to pay taxes to England’s King George III despite having no representation in the British Parliament. “Taxation without representation” became a battle cry and was one of several grievances colonists had with Great Britain.
Conflict between the colonies had been going on for at least a year before the colonies convened a Continental Congress in Philadelphia in June 1776, says Military.com. On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress voted in favor of independence from England.
Two days later, on July 4, 1776, delegates from the 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence.
The Declaration of Independence is a historic document drafted by Thomas Jefferson. Jefferson was considered the strongest and most eloquent writer of the declaration-writing committee, which had been charged with putting the colonies’ sentiments into words.
Richard Henry Lee of Virginia was one of the first people to present a resolution for American independence, and his commentary was the impetus for the formal Declaration of Independence. A total of 86 changes were made to Jefferson’s original draft, until the final version was adopted. The signing of the document helped to solidify independence and eventually lead to the formation of the United States of America.
A total of 56 delegates signed the document. Although John Hancock’s signature is the largest, it did not hold more weight than the other signatures. Rather, rumor has it, Hancock signed it so large so that the “fat, old King could read it without his spectacles.”
However, the National Archives says it was also customary that, since Hancock was the president of the Continental Congress, he be the first person to sign the document, centered below the text.
The Pennsylvania Evening Post was the first newspaper to print the Declaration of Independence, on July 6, 1776. The first public readings of the Declaration were held in Philadelphia’s Independence Square on July 8, 1776.
More information
The following are some details about the origins of Independence Day and the celebrations that surround it:
• Although 56 people eventually signed the Declaration of Independence, only John Hancock signed the document July 4, 1776. The rest added their names later on. Hancock's signature is ornate and widely recognized. Putting your "John Hancock" on a document has become synonymous with the process of signing something.
• The Declaration of Independence was adopted while the Continental Congress met in Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania Statehouse. That building is now known as Independence Hall.
• The average age of the signers of the Declaration of Independence was 45. The youngest person to sign was Thomas Lynch Jr., who was 27 when he signed the document. Benjamin Franklin, at age 70, was the oldest signee.
• Jefferson and John Adams were the only signees who went on to serve as presidents. Coincidentally, Jefferson and Adams each died July 4, 1826, within hours of one another.
• Philadelphia is the birthplace of much of American history and home to the Liberty Bell. Each Independence Day, the Liberty Bell is tapped — not rung, as the vibration would further damage the cracked bell — 13 times in honor of the original 13 American colonies.
• The original 13 American colonies were located along the eastern seaboard. They include Virginia, New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts Bay, Maryland, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware, North Carolina, South Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Georgia.
• The stars on the original American flag were placed in a circle. This was so all of the colonies would be equally represented.
• Independence was gained in 1776, and the first celebration took place in Philadelphia four days later. The White House held its first Independence Day festivities in 1801.
• Franklin proposed the turkey be the national bird of the United States. However, Adams and Jefferson overruled him, and the bald eagle became the national bird.
• The only copy of the engrossed and signed Declaration of Independence is in the National Archives in Washington, D.C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.