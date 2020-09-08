Editor’s note: Guest writers featured in The News Courier are expressing their personal observations and opinions. While the newspaper does seek to ensure these columns are based on fact, the comments are the sole responsibility of the authors.
On one of my daily "Harry Truman" quick walks, I came across a professional. He carefully maneuvered a backhoe like I pour sugar into coffee. I guess I watched a while, and he noticed.
“Can I help you, buddy?” he asked.
“No," I replied. "I just like watching a professional doing his job.”
He said I’d made his day. Then he went on wielding his massive vehicle with the deftness of a cheerleader with a pompom.
Professionalism.
We are in great need of professionals. Often, we only think of firefighters, doctors and lawyers when we say this word. But there is more.
Professionalism carries its own status. You know a professional when you come into their presence. Normally, they are quietly competent. Seldom do you hear them say the old canard, “I’ve got 28 years in this job.”
Why is this never heard from professionals? They don’t have to tell you; they demonstrate their ability. Training and education, of course, gets them started. In the white-collar professions, this is years and years of schooling — hard, dedicated education that never, ever ends.
How happy I was when a doctor told me, "The current literature on this subject indicates you don’t need surgery if the broken bone is separated by only that much. So we’ll wait and see if the bones reconnect." His professionalism became my relief from surgery!
In the trades, years of study come through practice and training. "Apprentice," "journeyman" and "master" are terms with distinct meaning. Each step on the way means you’ve accomplished goals sufficient to be considered for the next, harder, precision-demanding step.
A master cabinet maker will produce a "masterpiece" to qualify, for instance. You will leave happy when such a workman creates something for you. His work is indeed a form of artistry, too.
Professionalism is not just about a product. It is a demeanor. Seldom do professionals consider themselves accomplished if they don’t teach someone else their skills.
“I want you to be as good as me. I’ll do my best to bring you along,” is a motto I gratefully heard quite a lot, but more often it was displayed, not spoken. The professional listened. I wanted to be like them. Many professionals I’ve met in life look back on their success not so much in what they’ve accomplished themselves, but as reflected in the abilities of those they’ve taught. A master landscaper, on vacation in a bed and breakfast, saw the young son of the elderly rental owner vainly working to correct a leak in their house. The professional went over to fix the problem, simultaneously showing the young man how to do it later himself.
Consider, too, the professional teacher, who can reflect with just, humble pride on the accomplishments of her students. They carry her contributions on earth long after she departs it. An immigrant doctor I knew paid every year for a villager from his home village to go to medical school. He was a professional who wanted to do for others what his skills have done for him.
A man can be good at his job, but sadly remain a "careerist." He can worry about his advancement to the detriment of those who work for him. This is a grave pitfall for professionalism.
Once a professional becomes a leader, he no longer is only about himself. He must care about others. Yes, we need to feel appreciated. Professional recognition of others is important as one moves up ladders in life.
In fact, President Eisenhower said it best when he observed, "Character in many ways is everything in leadership. It is made up of many things, but I would say character is really integrity. When you delegate something to a subordinate, for example, it is absolutely your responsibility, and he must understand this. You as a leader must take complete responsibility for what the subordinate does. I once said, as a sort of wisecrack, that leadership consists of nothing but taking responsibility for everything that goes wrong and giving your subordinates credit for everything that goes well."
Professionals can remain masters of their craft, share it and even lead others to be masters. To be a true professional is, of course, technical diligence. Always seeking to be better. Never satisfied with a job only OK, but instead the best they can do. Always seeking to learn something new. Also, integrity.
Without an ethical barometer to measure honesty in your work, how can you expect that of others who you want to be like you? But, above all, professionals ground themselves with a sense of humor, of consideration for their own and the humanity the other guys. They should be open, without hidden purposes.
Be a professional, not a "careerist," only seeking for yourself. You’ll be happier, with the bile of bitterness never governing your own professionalism.
My car broke down once on a lonely Missouri highway on a Sunday night. I was on my way to my first job. I felt doomed as I chugged into an abandoned rest area with but a single, naked lightbulb over the restroom.
I heard a lone man in the darkness, wrestling a wrench under his car. He rolled out and asked me what was wrong.
“My car’s dead, and I’ll lose my job,” I moaned.
“Lemme have a look,” said the cowboy, who’d put on his Stetson upon pulling out from under his car in the dark.
Some hour later, he called to me from my car’s driver’s seat. I came over from my forlorn perch under the bald bulb at the toilets.
“I got her goin’. Runs like a top now. Listen,” he said as he ran the engine, purring better than I’d ever heard it.
I stammered, “Geez buddy, what can I pay you?”
“Nothing,” he said. “Just keep a good attitude.”
Professionalism.
— John William Davis is a retired U.S. Army counterintelligence officer, civil servant and linguist. He was commissioned from Washington University in St. Louis in 1975. He entered counterintelligence and served some 37 years. A linguist, Davis learned foreign languages in each country in which he served. His published works include “Rainy Street Stories: Reflections on Secret Wars, Terrorism and Espionage” and “Around the Corner: Reflections on American Wars, Violence, Terrorism and Hope.”
