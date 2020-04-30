There was a man living in our community that everyone called Mr. Ugly. He was true to the name because he had ugly written all over him. One day he met a young lady about his age. She looked as if she had been whipped with an ugly stick. They looked like they could have been brother and sister. They had to hide every morning before the sun would come up.
They were the perfect couple so they decided to get married. There was no need to look for anyone else. They each thought they had better get while the getting was good. About a year later, they had an ugly baby. As they looked him over, they wondered, “Is he Ugly Ugly, Double Ugly or Twice Ugly?” They decided on the name “Kind-of Ugly.”
When he grew into manhood, he met a beautiful lady and fell head over heels in love with her. For some unknown reason, they decided to get married. Her name was Very Pretty. On their wedding day, she refused to take his last name. She did not want people calling her Very Pretty Ugly.
Later, they had a child, and the name they came up with was Somewhat. Since his mother still used her last name his full name was Somewhat Pretty Ugly.
When he reached school age, his mother dropped him off and left. He found his first grade classroom. His teacher began by asking each child their names. He was the last one to be called on. The teacher asked for his last name. He finally spoke up stating that his name was Pretty Ugly. The teacher said, “No. No, I just want your last name; not a description of what you look like.”
The teacher said, “Let’s try this again. Just give me your full name.”
“My full name is Somewhat Pretty Ugly.”
“Son, this joking around has to stop. What is your mother’s name?”
“Very Pretty.”
“Now your father’s name?”
“Kind-of Ugly.”
“Son, we are through playing these name games. If you don’t tell me your real name, we are going to the principal’s office. Now,uuu for the last time, tell me your real name.”
With a quiver in his voice he said, “My name is Somewhat Pretty Ugly.”
“Come with me, young man. We are going to straighten this out.”
The principal said, “Mrs. Knotts, you don’t look as if you feel very well. Maybe you need to go home until you feel better.” With that advice, she left the school.
“Now son, tell me your name.”
A week later, Mrs. Knotts returned to school. The substitute teacher began to tell her how well Some What was doing. “He is very popular with all the children,” she said.
Mrs. Knotts replied, “I need to go and report to the principal.”
“You can’t do that,” replied Mrs. Wells. “He left the same day you did. Someone said he just walked off talking to himself, something about going to see a doctor.”
Somewhat did well in school. He loved all the wisecracks about his family’s names. He laughed and joked with them. In high school, he became a skilled athlete in every sport. Most folks would say he was an outstanding basketball player.
In his senior year, he was a straight-A student and voted the most popular boy in school. Now, here is the kicker. He was also voted the most handsome boy in the entire school. This boy with such an out-of-the-ordinary name did quite well for himself.
When Somewhat was called to receive his diploma he said, “I have something to say. Most of you here have never met or even seen my parents. I am very proud of them, and they’re here. I would like to ask them, the two people I love most, to stand up.”
Slowly, they stood, and the audience went from hand clapping to a standing ovation. There was not a dry eye in the house.
The moral of this story is that maybe we should believe in people a little more before we pass judgment.
— Dale Lone Elk Casteel lives in the Coxey community, attended Clements High School and was preparing for his senior year when mobilized into active service in the Army in August 1950. When his class graduated, he was in Korea. He wrote his first story and book at age 70.
