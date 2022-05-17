There’s a scene in the movie “Romancing the Stone,” which has eternal value. Danny DeVito’s partners are escaping by ship, leaving him on the shore. He calls out, “When are you coming back to get me?” “Sooooon,” they call out across the water. “How soon?” he desperately cries. “Very soon!”
“Very Soon” should be the theme song of every election. No matter where I fly, I can’t escape the bogus promises, the corny commercials and blatant name calling. Politicians promise to part the Red Sea, make angels dance on our lawn and cause the sun to shine brightly through the night. They all want us to know they can shoot. We truly want to believe, so we vote the same ones in again and again. Once in office, we wonder what happened. Why have we not seen Jefferson Street become paved in diamonds? Is it because we expect too much or don’t know the right questions to ask?
We have no real debates. For instance, we watch Mo Brooks whine that no one wants to debate him. His outrage is seasonal, of course, because he refused over and over to debate his opponent back when he was running for reelection. He sat on top of the heap then and thought it was just fine to never debate. Without someone asking these candidates questions that matter, we are left with speculation, rumor and prejudice. Each says he or she wants to hear the “voice of the people.” What if the people simply want an answer? Where can they go to hear it?
Let’s pretend we have a chance to ask them questions.
Dear candidates for national office: What exactly can we expect you to do once in office? Show where you have ever tried to work with colleagues across the aisle who, like you, are Americans. Our country is hurting. You spend your time on air calling your opponents every foul name. Why not tell us, for instance, how you would defend democracy in Ukraine? Or, what concrete actions will you take in Washington to help us all?
Dear candidates for governor: Why are we last in virtually every measurable category of education, health care and teacher retention? Would you consider raising property taxes to pay for quality education, like in many other states? What would you do to make us leap forward to at least No. 49?
Dear candidates for Athens-Limestone offices: What are the three priorities you will have once in office? Where can we read about these priorities?
For all the sloganeering we’re bombarded with, we should be drenched in cynicism. But no, hope springs eternal. A question for all candidates, which I would ask if given the chance, is “What concrete proposals make you different from these other candidates running against you?” In a truly ideal world — not here — once you answer, the other candidate could make a counterclaim. Then you answer him or her back. That’s known as a debate, in real time.
Oh sure, we see the horror show commercials you all run. You know who they think the bad guys are because their pictures appear in black and red Dracula colors. How can anyone challenge a negative commercial, which is like a hit and run? But if one candidate says, “My opponent hates puppies and grandmas!” or “I will make money fall from trees, and the heavens will rejoice!” in an actual debate, the other candidates can answer and say, “Oh really? How?”
I suppose many of us would be happy just to see Jimmy Gill Park finished. We’d be happy to see the Pilgrim’s Pride area become more than a wasteland. Why not some resolution to the gridlock which now exists on Hwy. 72? Is there no end to the construction of houses and apartments, or do we just wait until we’re just a suburb of Huntsville/Madison and hope they do it? Questions which go unanswered will soon have an answer, which we won’t like.
In a real debate, we’d hear what they say about each other without hiding behind a TV commercial. We’d see what their real policies are, and challenge them if they don’t seem right. When will this happen? Sooooon. Very soon.
