The title is from a children’s song that is sometimes sung during VBS. The first stanza goes like this:
“I’m happy today, oh yes;
I’m happy today;
In Jesus Christ I’m happy today;
Because He’s taken all my sins away;
And that’s why I’m happy today.”
A Christian is a happy person because God forgave all of his past sins when he obeyed the gospel of Christ. Paul wrote, “Blessed are those whose lawless deeds are forgiven, And whose sins are covered; Blessed is the man to whom the Lord shall not impute sin” (Romans 4:7, 8, NKJV).
Once a person has received God’s forgiveness, he will never hold past sins against him. Notice what the Hebrews writer recorded, “For I will be merciful to their unrighteousness, and their sins and their lawless deeds I will remember no more” (Hebrews 8:12).
The term translated “blessed” in Romans 4:7, 8 is the same word that begins each of the Beatitudes in Matthew 5:3-12. It means “fortunate, happy.” Jesus used this word to designate the highest possible state of happiness that man could attain in this world. It refers to a state of spiritual and moral prosperity.
Happiness is a state of being that many people desire but fail to attain. Many believe money and material things will bring them happiness. Driving the best car, living in a large house, or owning properties might be a measure of success to many. The question, however, is will it produce true happiness?
I am certain making that first million dollars would be exciting and exhilarating, but it will be short-lived. Discontent and the quest for more will become the driving force in an unprincipled life. A person should use his talents and skills to make an honest living, but the material things in and of themselves will not produce happiness.
Others desiring to be happy mistakenly believe participating in sinful pastimes, such as, sexual immorality, alcohol, drugs and illicit forms of entertainment will achieve their goal. Indeed a person will derive pleasure from these sinful practices, but it will not last. The Hebrews writer said Moses chose rather “… to endure ill-treatment with the people of God, than to enjoy the passing pleasures of sin” (Hebrews 11:25).
The true source of genuine happiness is within the reach of each person. Examine the Beatitudes in Matthew 5 and see that the “blessed” person is described as happy regardless of circumstances, material possessions, or difficulties related to this life.
Happiness is associated with the spiritual condition of one’s heart. Believing that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God (Acts 8:37), and abiding in his teaching (2 John 9) is the way to true happiness. Obeying the gospel of Christ (Romans 1:16) will give you a new purpose for living (Philippians 3:12), peace of mind (Philippians 4:6, 7), guidance through God’s Word down the narrow road to Heaven (2 Timothy 3:16, 17), and the hope of glory (Romans 5:2).
Turning your life over to the Lord can give you happiness forevermore.
— Ridinger is the preacher at Coxey church of Christ. He can be reached at ridinger50@bellsouth.net.
