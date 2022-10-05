There is a fine, yet clear, line between journalists reporting on injuries and journalists playing doctor, diagnosing injuries as they happen in real time.
Unfortunately for the sports world, the latter seems to happen time and time again.
This past weekend, during the Alabama-Arkansas game, Tide QB Bryce Young landed on his shoulder, in pain.
Immediately, broadcaster Gary Danielson went into Dr. Danielson mode and diagnosed Young with a torn rotator cuff and/or a separated shoulder, almost immediately after the play.
While Danielson was right that Young didn’t realize the extent of the pain until the next throw, Danielson was utterly wrong about Young’s injury, which turned out to be a shoulder sprain.
That is a difference of months-long injury time off the field and a day-to-day injury where Young could still allegedly play this weekend vs. Texas A&M, and Danielson made the diagnosis quick as spit without a second thought.
That is why journalists, including sports commentators, need to wait for the doctors or the team to give an update on the injury status, and then report the news, which is supposed to be their job.
As many Bama fans have voiced already, they were worried that moment would be the last time they would see Bryce Young play in a Bama uniform, and the unsolicited diagnosis from Danielson did nothing but feed into this hysteria.
Journalists do not have a doctorate degree in medicine. They are not medically trained to diagnose injuries as they happen in real time.
No, years of experience reporting football games does not give one the right – nor the qualifications – to diagnose the extent or specifics of an injured player from a couple plays earlier.
Wait for the doctors and the team trainers.
Unsurprisingly, they are the ones who are educated and trained for the specific task of finding out what is wrong with an injured player.
It should not be that hard, but apparently it is, because this is by far from the only example of journalists hoisting a faux medical degree.
When Dak Prescott, of the Cowboys, suffered his leg injury, broadcaster Tony Romo delivered his quote of “hopefully it is just a cramp.” While we hoped for the best, Prescott missed the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.