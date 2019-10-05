The Limestone County Commission, without warning or proper consultation, reduced its funding to the Athens-Limestone Public Library from $80,000 per year to $50,000 per year.
That in itself is a tremendous blow to the library’s operation, but it is likely to lead to even more financial difficulties. Alabama could reduce its contributions to the library by an amount equal to the local reduction unless the library is successful in requesting a waiver.
That means the library very well may lose, unannounced and unanticipated, $60,000 in the new fiscal year.
It could become worse. If the Limestone County population exceeds 100,000 in the next census, the state would require our library to increase its hours of operation, adding to its personnel and operating costs.
Our library did not deserve this budget cut. Although many Limestone Countians use our library, others may not realize how many services it provides.
Our library serves nearly 13,000 registered customers, and handles more than 110,000 visits per year. Patrons use the library’s public computers more than 10,000 times per year, and its Wi-Fi service more than 15,000 times. The library maintains more than 75,000 books, and even more eBooks.
More than 11,000 adults, teens and children benefited from the 543 programs it offered last year. It also hosts local organizations in its meeting rooms. Sometimes library services make a special difference in our community. One program helped to pioneer procedures to better serve those with Autism Spectrum Disorders and shared its experience across Alabama.
Opinions that the internet has replaced the library are incorrect. The internet has added resources and new pathways to learning, but it cannot duplicate the atmosphere, the services and the professional care libraries provide.
Members of the community from every social class, of every age, and from all backgrounds assemble at public libraries. Their treasures allow us to understand one another, the world we live in, and the universe around us. Our public library provides the quiet time and the resources for us to learn the patient concentration it takes to improve our minds and refresh our souls.
We can help the Athens-Limestone Public Library. First, we can contribute money to its operation, both individually and through the groups we represent. Second, we can contact the Limestone County Commission to support its proper funding. Third, we can insist the commission add to the local funding if the state requires the library to increase its hours of operation.
Most importantly, we should use our library. It is there, it is free and convenient and it provides us with gifts unavailable elsewhere. Like many others, I grew up in libraries, reading about everything from aardvarks to Zoroastrianism.
It was not the information, though, that served me so well throughout my life — it was coming to understand the value of learning, finding myself lost in thought about this idea or that and rubbing elbows with the wisest and most articulate people in history.
— Hines chairs the Limestone County Democrats. He can be reached at chair@limestonedemocrats.org.
