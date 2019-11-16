All of us should be encouraged by the Limestone County Board of Education for addressing the complicated process of looking beyond today’s circumstances for a long-term benefit.
As reported in The News Courier, Chairperson Bret McGill led a work session discussion regarding two board policies. First, he raised questions about ways the board might improve its communication with the public. Second, he mentioned difficulties that will arise from the Board’s nebulous advertising policy.
Too often in today’s confrontational atmosphere, public agencies and the people they represent miss opportunities to work together to build a better future. Even worse, we sometimes allow conflicts to distract us from the real tasks at hand.
The discussions at the work session, although they did not result in a specific action, are a clear step in the right direction. If a real effort ensues and the board is able to reach consensus on new policies, it will avoid unnecessary work and controversy, and vastly improve what it needs most — public participation.
The National Assessment of Educational Progress, called the nation’s report card, recently released its 2019 scores for reading and math. Alabama, once again, did not fare well. Our state scored at or near the bottom of the states in fourth and eighth grade reading and in fourth and eighth grade math. Those were the only grade levels tested in Alabama.
Even more disturbing, the United States has declined considerably in science and math achievement when compared to other nations. After years of equivalent results, it should be obvious that doing the same thing for decades and hoping for a better result is not working.
That is the main task with which public education is charged, and the reason the discussions our board is having are so important. The seven people we choose to be board members have an awesome responsibility. They alone are authorized to make decisions that affect the future more directly than any other group: they affect our children.
No one can take that burden from them, but the citizens of Limestone County are a free resource that can be at their disposal. A receptive board will increase public support for board actions, and public input will give the board more options when making decisions.
The problems our children and grandchildren must face are more complex, and their consequences more serious, than those we dealt with in the past. We need to leave them two tools to give them a chance of coming out ahead. First, we need to make sure they have all the knowledge and the skills we possibly can give them. Good schools are essential for that purpose. Second, and even more important, we need to instill in them the values of cooperation and mutual respect that will enable them to bring the full force of their effort to bear on the problems.
Responsible, transparent, and inclusive public agencies will serve a vital role in that effort.
— Hines chairs the Limestone County Democrats. He can be reached at chair@limestonedemocrats.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.