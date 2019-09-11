As the nation learns more about the salacious life and mysterious death of billionaire and serial sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, it’s important to remember his crimes are far from uncommon.
In fact, they happen all the time.
Even in Alabama.
It’s a problem that experts agree is growing, though exact numbers are difficult to quantify, according to researchers at the University of Alabama who conducted a study estimating there were more than 900 potential survivors of human trafficking across the state in 2017 alone, and that more than half the victims were minors.
It’s going to take a concerted effort, from everyone, to combat human trafficking. Here are just a few tips:
No. 1: Learn the paths into human trafficking
“Every single victim we’ve encountered has some type of [economic, social, or emotional] vulnerability that has been exploited by the trafficker,” said Doug Gilmer, resident agent in charge for the Department of Homeland Security Investigations team in Birmingham during a recent deep-dive discussion of human trafficking on 1819 podcast.
Traffickers are very good at grooming their victims and “luring girls into this world,” often by developing an online relationship and developing a strong “father figure” bond before slowly coercing them into sex trafficking, according to Gilmer.
No. 2: Learn where the real risk is
Parents misplace their fear by not allowing kids to play alone or outside for fear of kidnapping, according to Gilmer, who said statistics show kidnapping is exceedingly rare.
The real threat, Gilmer said, is on cellphones and the Internet – where predators know how to get in touch with our kids within 20-30 keystrokes.
The risks aren’t just of becoming preyed upon. There are risks of becoming the predator.
No. 3: Recognize the signs
Here are some of the warning signs that someone may be a human trafficking victim that are listed on The Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force website:
• Inability or fear to make eye contact;
• Presence of an older male or “boyfriend” who seems controlling;
• Shows signs of physical, mental, or sexual abuse;
• Inappropriately dressed for the age of the child (sexy, low cut, too short);
• Is not in school or has significant gaps in schooling;
• Demeanor is fearful, anxious, depressed, submissive, tense, nervous.
If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.
To report suspected human trafficking to federal law enforcement, call 866-347-2423.
And if you need help here in Alabama, please call the Wellhouse’s rescue and recovery helpline at 800-991-0948.
Together, we can put a stop to human trafficking in Alabama.
— Bryars is a senior fellow at the Alabama Policy Institute. Connect with her at rachel@alabamapolicy.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.