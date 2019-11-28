Editor’s note: The following commentary does not necessarily reflect the views of The News Courier and its staff. We welcome editorial submissions from area church leaders for our weekly Faith page. Those who would like to submit a column, story or photo should email submissions to adam@athensnews-courier.com. Submissions should be kept to no more than 500 words and not be considered inflammatory to the faith and/or values of others. We reserve the right to edit submissions for space and content.
Grocery stores are busy during this time of the year. Shoppers navigate the crowded supermarket aisles looking for the best buys on their grocery lists, such as turkeys, hams, flour, meal, celery, spices, eggs, milk, onions, potatoes, cake mixes, ingredients for pies and other items.
These are fixings for a Thanksgiving Day feast.
School children and teachers alike anticipate this holiday because they will be out of school for a few days. Most businesses will be closed, and employees will be given a paid holiday. It is a season when families, relatives and friends enjoy one another’s company. Thanksgiving Day is an enjoyable occasion we do not want to miss.
The history of Thanksgiving Day is rooted in the pilgrims, the Plymouth colonists and the feast they held in November 1621. In 1863, Abraham Lincoln issued a proclamation for a national day of thanksgiving to be held the last Thursday in November.
Accordingly, Thanksgiving was observed on that date until a brief change in 1939. In 1941, Franklin Roosevelt signed a bill for Thanksgiving to be celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November.
Is Thanksgiving the only day you pause to express thanks to God? I hope not. Rather, we should be grateful each day God allows us to live.
Ingratitude is a sinful attitude that was characteristic of people in past ages. The first sin mentioned in the book of Numbers was Israel’s complaint about their circumstances (Numbers 11:1). Paul wrote that ingratitude is also characteristic of “the last days” — the last dispensation of time in which we live (2 Timothy 3:1, 2).
The ungrateful person will always find some “reason” to complain. It is too little, too short, too expensive, on and on it goes. There is no end to his griping and whining. The ingrate has a serious spiritual problem and needs an attitude adjustment.
Examine the Scriptures and you will discover that ingratitude incurred God’s anger against the Israelites. Murmuring was one of the sins responsible for the nations wandering in the wilderness for 40 years (Numbers 14:26-35).
There is no justification for being ungrateful, because God is good to all people (Luke 6:35). Even though a person has worked hard and long hours to buy material things that he claims as his possessions, they do not really belong to him. God owns everything.
“The earth is the Lord’s, and all its fullness, The world and those who dwell therein.” (Psalms 24:1, NKJV). We are merely stewards of God’s possessions (Matthew 25:14-30).
It is time for Thanksgiving. Expressing gratitude to God, however, is a daily privilege. Spiritual serenity and grateful hearts should be characteristic of Christians (Colossians 3:15 - “And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to which also you were called in one body; and be thankful.”)
— Ridinger is the preacher at Coxey church of Christ. He can be reached at ridinger50@bellsouth.net.
